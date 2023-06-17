Noise in shop, hits upholsterer with baseball bat – Campania

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – NAPLES, JUNE 17 – Probably – according to the first indications collected by the Carabinieri who are investigating the fact – the loud noise caused by upholstery work is the motive for an attempted murder in Portici, in the province of Naples. A 38-year-old man was blocked by the Carabinieri of the local station after a violent dispute broke out in a shop in via Libertà.



During the altercation, the attacker – the military reports – allegedly used a baseball bat to hit the shop owner on the head and legs. Among the serious injuries suffered, the fracture of the right patella and bruises all over the body. The victim was rushed to the emergency room of the “Maresca” hospital, where he was diagnosed with a 30-day prognosis.



The arrested person, already known to the police, was transferred to the Poggioreale district house in Naples. The attacker lives in the apartment above the shop and there would have already been other disputes in the past. (HANDLE).

