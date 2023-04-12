Home News North Kivu: the regional force of the EAC thwarts an attack by an armed group in Kibumba
North Kivu: the regional force of the EAC thwarts an attack by an armed group in Kibumba

North Kivu: the regional force of the EAC thwarts an attack by an armed group in Kibumba

East African Community (EAC) troops deployed in Kibumba (North Kivu) thwarted an April 12 attack in the area by a suspected local armed group “. This is what this regional force indicates on his Tweeter account.

According to the same source, gunmen fired several bullets into the area, prompting the quick reaction force to react “. The latter successfully repelled them and brought the situation on the ground under control.

