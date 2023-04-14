This Friday, April 14, the deadline for declaring and paying the ICA tax for the first two months of 2023 expires, as indicated by the Ministry of Finance. After the deadline, the taxpayers will have to assume penalties for late payment and default interest.

This tax corresponds to the months of January and February of this year, for obligated taxpayers of the common regime, that is, those who declared and paid in 2022 a tax greater than 14,859,564 pesos (391 UVT).

In this way, the entity reminds that the fast and safe payment of this tax is made through the Virtual officeTherefore, it is important that at the time of completing the procedure, taxpayers complete the password recovery process before filing and paying, as indicated in the following trill:

The next expiration of the Industry and Commerce tax (ICA), corresponding to the March-April period of the current validity, will be on Friday, June 16, 2023.

How to recover the password in the Virtual Office?

To make the change, you must enter the web platform 👉 https://oficinavirtual.shd.gov.co/OficinaVirtual/login.html and choose the option ‘Recover password’.

The system will ask for the type and identification number; Once the information is provided, you will receive a link in your registered email, in which, after clicking, you must enter the new password.