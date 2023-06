Saturday June 24th the appointment with the NSG Football Cup.

The football tournament, now in11th editionreturns to take place after a three-year hiatus.

Al Vito Tomeo Sports Field (via Stingi) by Saint Salvofrom 2.00 pm, the teams of the Italian plants of NSG Group: San Salvo (Float, LMN, TGH+Maintenance, Bravo and Primo), Porto Marghera, Seventh Turinese e Melfi.

After the preliminary rounds, the final for the assignment of the title will take place at 7 pm, followed by the awards ceremony.

