Océan Fc wins the Trophy – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in just one click

The grand final of the Union Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé Trophy tournament was held this Sunday, October 15, 2023 on the field of Agoè Nyivé high school between Anaconda Fc (Agoè-Nyivé 2) Vs Océan Fc (Golfe 4).

At the end of the competition, Océan Fc was the big winner with a score of 1-0. The club thus won the trophy in addition to an envelope of one million FCFA. The other teams that participated in the tournament did not leave empty-handed. Each of them won a financial package, sets of jerseys, balloons.

Indeed, the Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé Union Trophy tournament is an opportunity for the first leaders of the Unite party to remind young people of the values ​​of peace, non-violence, living together, sharing ideas in order to support the government’s sports program. It also aims to allow young people in Greater Lomé to get to know each other and exchange ideas.

“What we would have learned is that there is strength in unity. We must be united to build our country around our champion. We are different but we can come together to move forward. Let us remain united around our champion to move forward even if we do not agree on certain aspects, let us tell ourselves that it is Togo who wins and that in the end, each of us has our role to play, affirmed Mémounatou Ibrahima, Unir Vice-President in charge of Greater Lomé.

She also paid tribute to the President of the Republic, Faute Essozimna Gnassingbé for all the efforts he makes for the development of Togo.

Note that this tournament started last July and brought together the 13 municipalities of greater Lomé.

Rachel Doubidji

Share this: Facebook

X

