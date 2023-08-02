Home » Old cultural assets are brought to life
Old cultural assets are brought to life

Old cultural assets are brought to life

One of the most interesting historical demonstrations that the Mühlviertel has to offer every summer is held today in the village of Oberhaag in the Bohemian Forest municipality of Aigen-Schlägl: the Schauschwemme at the Schrollebachschleuse lock. Very close to the border with the Czech Republic, performers in contemporary costumes and with tools that are true to the original show how in earlier centuries specially created waterways were used to bring the wood felled from the Bohemian Forest towards the Danube.

During the demonstration, visitors learn, among other things, how a clever mind managed to channel water over the hills of the Bohemian Forest in the 18th century. The canal was originally used to transport logs from the Bohemian Forest to Vienna. This provided the population of the rapidly growing imperial capital with urgently needed heating material. But trade and crafts were also dependent on fuel from the Mühlviertel. Today, log washing is still carried out to keep this valuable cultural heritage of the region alive for future generations.

The program for today includes an accompanied hike with Schwemmer Gerhard Stockinger, which starts at 2 p.m. at the parking lot in Oberhaag and provides numerous interesting details about the tradition of floating wood.

From 2:45 p.m. the event will be opened with music, and at 3 p.m. the impressive Scheiterschwemme begins at the Schrollebachschleuse lock.

In the Bohemian Forest region, the association “Schwarzenbergischer Schwemmkanal – Preservation of Cultural Heritage” has set itself the task of preserving the rich tradition of wood washing and regularly bringing it closer to the interested public at show washing events. Anyone who is interested in actively participating in the association can either contact today’s Schauschwemmen or call 05 / 7890 100 for more details.

