Ombudsman confirms release of two girls kidnapped by Farc dissidents

Two girls aged 7 and 8 who had been taken by dissidents from the FARC after a confrontation with the public force in the department of araucain the northeast of Colombia, were handed over to their family this Wednesday, according to the Ombudsman’s Office.

The girls had “disappeared” together with their mother, Leidy Mayerlis Ladino, and their father, Carlos Vargas, who still has not been found, on July 17 after clashes between Farc dissidents and the Military Forces, between the villages Las Nubes (Tame) and La Esmeralda (Puerto Rondón).

“We reached the rural area of ​​Puerto Rondón, where this family had disappeared a few days ago, made up of Leidy Mayerlis Ladino, her husband Carlos Vargas, who is still missing, and their 3, 6, and 8-year-old daughters,” the defender reported. del Pueblo, Carlos Camargo, quoted in a statement.

And he added: “Today we highlight that the mother and her daughters are back, who will be accompanied to a safe place.”

