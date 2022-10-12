Source title: On October 11, Shaanxi added 7 new local confirmed cases and 28 new local asymptomatic infections

From 0-24:00 on October 11, 35 new cases of new coronavirus infections were reported in the province (16 imported from outside the province). Among them, there are 7 local confirmed cases (3 cases in Xi’an, 3 cases in Hanzhong, 1 case in Weinan); 28 cases of local asymptomatic infections (19 cases in Xi’an, 3 cases in Xianyang, 3 cases in Baoji, 2 cases in Hanzhong, 1 case in Yulin). 3 cases were discharged from hospital and 19 cases were released from isolation medical observation. As of 24:00 on October 11, there are 91 local confirmed cases in hospital and 269 asymptomatic infections under medical observation. Local confirmed case 1: Female, 48 years old, reported by Xi’an City. During the isolation period, the nucleic acid test result was positive, and the city-level expert group diagnosed as a confirmed case of new coronary pneumonia (mild). Local confirmed case 2: male, 76 years old, reported from Xi’an. During the isolation period, the nucleic acid test result was positive, and the city-level expert group diagnosed as a confirmed case of new coronary pneumonia (mild). Local confirmed case 3: Female, 43 years old, reported by Xi’an. During the isolation period, the nucleic acid test result was positive, and the city-level expert group diagnosed as a confirmed case of new coronary pneumonia (mild). Local confirmed case 4: Female, 35 years old, reported from Weinan City. During the isolation period, the nucleic acid test result was positive, and the city-level expert group diagnosed as a confirmed case of new coronary pneumonia (mild). Local confirmed case 5: male, 28 years old, reported from Hanzhong City, a person from Shaanxi from outside the province. During the isolation period, the nucleic acid test result was positive, and the city-level expert group diagnosed as a confirmed case of new coronary pneumonia (mild). Local confirmed case 6: Male, 38 years old, reported from Hanzhong City, a person from Shaanxi from outside the province. During the isolation period, the nucleic acid test result was positive, and the city-level expert group diagnosed as a confirmed case of new coronary pneumonia (common type). Local confirmed case 7: Male, 45 years old, reported from Hanzhong City, who returned to Shaanxi from outside the province. During the isolation period, the nucleic acid test result was positive, and the city-level expert group diagnosed as a confirmed case of new coronary pneumonia (common type). Local asymptomatic infection 1: Male, 61 years old, reported from Xi’an. In the community screening, the nucleic acid test result was positive, and the city-level expert group diagnosed asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia. Local asymptomatic infection 2: Female, 59 years old, reported from Xi’an. During the isolation period, the nucleic acid test result was positive, and the city-level expert group diagnosed asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia. Local asymptomatic infection 3: Male, 32 years old, reported from Xi’an City. In the community screening, the nucleic acid test result was positive, and the city-level expert group diagnosed asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia. Local asymptomatic infected person 4: Female, 33 years old, reported from Xi’an City, who is a foreigner from Shaanxi Province. The nucleic acid test result was positive, and the city-level expert group diagnosed asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia. Local asymptomatic infection 5: Female, 24 years old, reported from Xi’an. In the high-risk area screening, the nucleic acid test result was positive, and the city-level expert group diagnosed asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia. Local asymptomatic infected person 6: Male, 33 years old, reported from Xi’an City. In the community screening, the nucleic acid test result was positive, and the city-level expert group diagnosed asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia. Local asymptomatic infection 7: Male, 49 years old, reported from Xi’an City. During the isolation period, the nucleic acid test result was positive, and the city-level expert group diagnosed asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia. Local asymptomatic infection 8: Male, 28 years old, reported from Xi’an. In the community screening, the nucleic acid test result was positive, and the city-level expert group diagnosed asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia. Local asymptomatic infection 9: Female, 39 years old, reported from Xi’an. In the community screening, the nucleic acid test result was positive, and the city-level expert group diagnosed asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia. Local asymptomatic infected person 10: Male, 35 years old, reported from Xi’an City, who is a foreigner from Shaanxi Province. In the community screening, the nucleic acid test result was positive, and the city-level expert group diagnosed asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia. Local asymptomatic infected person 11: Female, 37 years old, reported from Xi’an City, who is a foreigner from Shaanxi Province. In the community screening, the nucleic acid test result was positive, and the city-level expert group diagnosed asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia. Local asymptomatic infected person 12: Female, 49 years old, reported from Xi’an City, who returned to Shaanxi from outside the province. In the community screening, the nucleic acid test result was positive, and the city-level expert group diagnosed asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia. Local asymptomatic infected person 13: Female, 20 years old, reported from Xi'an City, who returned to Shaanxi from outside the province. During the isolation period, the nucleic acid test result was positive, and the city-level expert group diagnosed asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia. Local asymptomatic infection 14: Female, 35 years old, reported from Xi'an. During the isolation period, the nucleic acid test result was positive, and the city-level expert group diagnosed asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia. Local asymptomatic infection 15: Female, 74 years old, reported from Xi'an City. During the isolation period, the nucleic acid test result was positive, and the city-level expert group diagnosed asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia. Local asymptomatic infection 16: Male, 38 years old, reported from Xi'an City. During the isolation period, the nucleic acid test result was positive, and the city-level expert group diagnosed asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia. Local asymptomatic infection 17: Female, 52 years old, reported from Xi’an. In the community screening, the nucleic acid test result was positive, and the city-level expert group diagnosed asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia. Local asymptomatic infection 18: Female, 4 years old, reported by Xi’an City. During the isolation period, the nucleic acid test result was positive, and the city-level expert group diagnosed asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia. Local asymptomatic infection 19: Female, 60 years old, reported by Xi’an City. During the isolation period, the nucleic acid test result was positive, and the city-level expert group diagnosed asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia. Local asymptomatic infected person 20: Male, 40 years old, reported from Baoji City, who is a foreigner from Shaanxi Province. When passing through Shaanxi on October 11, I received a notification from the epidemic prevention and control department outside the province, and immediately reported it and was controlled on the spot. The nucleic acid test result was positive, and the municipal expert group was diagnosed as an asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia. Local asymptomatic infected person 21: Female, 28 years old, reported from Baoji City, who is a foreigner from Shaanxi Province. When passing through Shaanxi on October 11, I received a notification from the epidemic prevention and control department outside the province, and immediately reported it and was controlled on the spot. The nucleic acid test result was positive, and the municipal expert group was diagnosed as an asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia. Local asymptomatic infected person 22: Male, 33 years old, reported from Baoji City, who returned to Shaanxi from outside the province. The nucleic acid test result was positive in the non-closed-loop key personnel screening, and the city-level expert group diagnosed asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia. Local asymptomatic infected person 23: Male, 44 years old, reported from Xianyang City, who is a foreigner from Shaanxi Province. In the community screening, the nucleic acid test result was positive, and the city-level expert group diagnosed asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia. Local asymptomatic infected person 24: Male, 48 years old, reported from Xianyang City, who is a foreigner from Shaanxi Province. In the community screening, the nucleic acid test result was positive, and the city-level expert group diagnosed asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia. Local asymptomatic infection 25: Male, 70 years old, reported from Xianyang City. During the isolation period, the nucleic acid test result was positive, and the city-level expert group diagnosed asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia. Local asymptomatic infected person 26: Male, 34 years old, reported from Yulin City, who is a foreigner from Shaanxi Province. The nucleic acid test result of the ground inspection was positive, and the city-level expert group was diagnosed as an asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia. Local asymptomatic infected person 27: Male, 46 years old, reported from Hanzhong City, who returned to Shaanxi from outside the province. During the isolation period, the nucleic acid test result was positive, and the city-level expert group diagnosed asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia. Local asymptomatic infected person 28: Male, 52 years old, reported from Hanzhong City, who returned to Shaanxi from outside the province. During the isolation period, the nucleic acid test result was positive, and the city-level expert group diagnosed asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia. The above confirmed cases and asymptomatic infected persons are all isolated for treatment and medical observation in designated medical institutions. The specific activity trajectory and epidemic prevention and control work will be released by Xi'an, Baoji, Xianyang, Weinan, Yulin and Hanzhong respectively. From 0-24:00 on October 11, there were no new reports of imported confirmed cases, suspected cases and asymptomatic infections. 2 cases were released from isolation and medical observation. As of 24:00 on October 11, there are currently 1 confirmed case imported from abroad in hospital isolation and treatment, and 17 cases of asymptomatic infection under isolation medical observation.

