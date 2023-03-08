AfricaGrow trusts Open Startup and supports its next 3-year chapter of expansion in Africa – starting with Global Immersion Week and Bootcamp Brain MIT as pilot activities

TUNIS, Tunisia, March 7, 2023,-/African Media Agency (AMA)/- Open Startup (OST)-International, a non-profit organization with a mission to promote entrepreneurship and innovation in the Middle East and Africa, has just won a grant from its newest partner, AfricaGrow Technical Assistance Facility, funded by the German Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development. This three-year partnership will allow OST to expand its activities in Africa, providing entrepreneurs and startups with resources, networks and expertise to help them succeed.





AfricaGrow’s support to OST represents an important step for the organization, as it will allow it to pursue its goal of connecting different ecosystems and generating different opportunities for entrepreneurs.

As part of its new chapter, OST plans to strengthen its cross-border community of startups and introduce them to investing through its key partners such as BPIFrance, Go Ventures and AfricInvest. Through its Brain program, the organization will continue to support and strengthen deep tech in Africa while counting on its honorable partners, namely IFC, AfrInvest, the United States Embassy in Tunis, and the Legatum Center for Development. and Entrepreneurship at MIT, MIT Africa and Instadeep.

To launch this new chapter, OST is pleased to announce the establishment of its first two activities, (1) the second edition of its “OST Global Immersion Week” (OST GIW) – a regional event that will bring together experts, investors, ecosystem builders, startups and other players in the Moroccan, Jordanian, Senegalese, Tunisian and Algerian entrepreneurial ecosystems. This week is designed to promote interregional collaboration and take stock of the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the MEA region. The event will take place from March 13 to 17, 2023.

(2) Taught by representatives and experts from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), the Brain MIT Bootcamp is a five-day training program that aims to support 30 researchers. The objective of this activity is to contribute to the foundation of DeepTech in Africa. The event will take place from March 18 to 22, 2023.

GIW black agenda

March 13: Welcome and meetings

March 14: Partnership Creation Day and Tech Night

March 15: Regional Ecosystems Day and Talk: Ecosystems in Africa

March 16: Investor Day with Africinvest & Panel: Invest in Africa

March 17: GIW Ceremony – A celebration that offers a deep dive into the MEA region

About AfricaGrow

AfricaGrow is a fund of funds, managed by Allianz Global Investors and advised by DEG Impact, which invests in pan-African, regional and national private equity and venture capital funds. This fund is accompanied by a technical assistance facility financed by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) through the KFW. By providing financing and technical assistance to portfolio funds, investee companies and players in the African venture capital ecosystem, AfricaGrow aims to help companies grow, expand their businesses, create jobs and contribute to sustainable economic growth.

As such, AfricaGrow works with local partners, associations and accelerators to deliver training programs, workshops and networking events across the African continent. As part of its efforts to support the start-up ecosystem in Tunisia, Morocco and Senegal, AfricaGrow is partnering with OST.

About the OST

Open Startup (OST) is a non-profit organization that serves as a regional hub for startups in North Africa and the Middle East. OST’s mission is to foster entrepreneurship and innovation by providing access to resources, networks and mentorship across continents. Through its various programs, OST helps startups and entrepreneurs to create and grow their businesses, thus promoting economic growth and job creation in the region.

OST is in partnership with Columbia Engineering, Columbia Business School, US Embassy Tunis, Africa Grow, AfricInvest Group, Columbia Global Centers I Tunis, Columbia Global Centers l Amman, Drosos Foundation, Innov’i – EU4Innovation, European Union in Tunisia, France Expertise, and The Dot.

