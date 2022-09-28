Xi’an News Network News On September 27th, the city held a security work meeting to thoroughly study and implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on security and stability work and important instructions for doing a good job in work safety, and earnestly implement the spirit of the national security production video and telephone conference. In accordance with the deployment requirements of the provincial party committee and the provincial government, arrangements were made for the National Day holiday and before and after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of task, and create a good atmosphere for the victory of the party’s 20th National Congress.

Fang Hongwei, member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, attended and delivered a speech. Mayor Li Mingyuan presided over the meeting. Municipal Standing Committee members Kang Jun, Ma Xianping, Pan Xiaodong, He Wenquan, Lv Laisheng, Wang Ruifeng, Yang Jianqiang, Yao Lijun and Huang Qiang participated.

Fang Hongwei emphasized that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is about to be held, and the whole city must resolutely take up political responsibilities, faithfully perform their duties and missions, and fully implement the important requirements of “preventing the epidemic, stabilizing the economy, and developing security”, and strengthening the “always rest assured”. With the sense of responsibility, we will do a good job in preventing risks, ensuring safety, and protecting stability, and firmly defend the “two establishments” and resolutely achieve “two maintenances” with practical actions.

Fang Hongwei emphasized that it is necessary to further strengthen bottom-line thinking, enhance the awareness of crisis, overcome difficulties with more practical measures, focus on controlling increments, reducing stocks, and preventing variables, and comprehensively build a security line of defense to ensure that nothing goes wrong. We must do our utmost to maintain political security, take the initiative to attack early and fight small, and ensure absolute security. We must make every effort to do a good job in safe production, strengthen the investigation and rectification of safety hazards in key areas such as road traffic, building construction, urban gas, hazardous chemicals, old communities, and self-built houses, strengthen food and drug supervision, and make overall plans for forest fire prevention, geological disasters, etc. Risk prevention and control, improve emergency plans and preventive measures in a targeted manner, and resolutely curb the occurrence of major and major accidents.

Fang Hongwei emphasized that we must do our best to prevent and control the epidemic, adhere to the general strategy of “foreign defense against imports, internal defense against rebound” and the general policy of “dynamic clearing”, unswervingly, and do a good job in the implementation of normalized prevention and control measures, encryption frequency, solid Do regular and large-scale nucleic acid screening, strictly check nucleic acid codes in public places, strengthen “one-stop” and highway checkpoint inspections, strictly control gathering activities, always maintain a hot standby state, and firmly guard against large-scale epidemics bottom line. It is necessary to make every effort to ensure social stability, continue to strengthen the comprehensive management of social security, further promote the investigation and resolution of conflicts and disputes, strictly prevent risks in the financial field, and severely crack down on various illegal and criminal acts to ensure that no problems are encountered.

Fang Hongwei emphasized that it is necessary to perform duties and responsibilities with an excellent style, lift up the spirit, shoulder the responsibility, and strengthen the style. All districts, counties, and development zones must strictly implement their territorial responsibilities. To link up and down and work together, we must implement the responsibility to the post and the head, and ensure the safety, harmony and stability of the entire city with the effective work of everyone.

Li Mingyuan demanded that the responsibilities should be put in place, so as not to fail or miss items; the measures should be put in place, the investigation and disposal of safety hazards in key areas, key places and key areas should be carried out, and self-built houses should be checked and rectified to “look back”. Resolutely adhere to the bottom line of safety and stability; supervision must be put in place, adhere to the daily inspection, weekly notification and “zero reporting” system of major safety hazards, and completely eliminate safety hazards; rectification must be implemented in place, establish a list of problems, and implement ledger management to achieve thorough rectification.

At the meeting, the Municipal Public Security Bureau, the Municipal Bureau of Letters and Calls, the Municipal Emergency Management Bureau, the Municipal Health Commission, Yanta District, and Xixian New District made statements.

The meeting is held in the form of a video conference. Relevant municipal leaders and responsible comrades of relevant municipal departments attended the main venue. Sub-venues will be set up in each district, county, Xixian New District and each development zone.

