Home News Pan American Union: gale affected 382 families
News

Pan American Union: gale affected 382 families

by admin
Pan American Union: gale affected 382 families

A strong gale that occurred on March 19 affected the homes of 382 families in the municipality of Unión Panamericana. Mayor Oscar Jhoel Rengifo convened an extraordinary risk management committee, where the following participated: Police Inspection, Economic Development Secretariat, Government Secretariat, Family Police Station, Fire Department, Health Coordination, National Police, Julio Londoño Londoño Battalion, Public services unit, health coordination and the municipal unit for risk and disaster management.

Among the measures announced by the local president that will be adopted immediately, is to have two (temporary) transit sites for the victims of the gale, which are located in the municipal capital, where there is a greater number of unroofed homes. They are the Las Animas Children’s Home, located in the Caldas neighborhood, and the municipal library auditorium located in the Calle Nueva neighborhood, next to the mayor’s office.

According to a preliminary report, the most affected populations were Las Ánimas, and the corregimientos of La Ye and El Dos.

“We have carried out visits in all the corregimientos and we are ready to receive information from the families that still do not appear in the census of the victims. So we invite you to contact us so we can help you; We want to provide emergency aid to all the victims because we feel very sad when we see all this panorama caused by the fury of nature”, indicated the mayor Oscar Jhoel Rengifo.

See also  World: Grief in times of pandemic

You may also like

Public transport in several cities in the southwest...

Modern scanner installed at Chaman border to stop...

Married couple wants to adopt adult great-grandson –...

Explosions in Sevastopol on March 22 – the...

Due to risk of infection, 24 kilos of...

RC released – iOS 16.4 and macOS 13.3...

His lifeless body was found in the middle...

303 young people from the 19 municipalities of...

Stone tools used by apes and early humans...

Last minute… Debt fight ended bloody in Çorum:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy