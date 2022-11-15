A scientist expert in molecular biology and genetics, Alma Dal Co, 33, from Venice, died in Pantelleria while she was diving in the stretch of sea in the Scauri area. To clarify the causes of death, the Public Prosecutor of Marsala ordered an autopsy on the victim’s body. The woman’s parents have a villa on the island and she, passionate about diving and spearfishing, spent long periods in Pantelleria.

On the site “Dalcolab”, Dal Co laboratory of the University of Lausanne in Switzerland on the profile of the researcher it is written: “My name is Alma Dal Co. I come from Venice, Italy. I am a physicist in microbes, ecology, collective behavior. I am one Scientist with horizontal rather than vertical scientific interests. I am generally interested in the dynamics of complex biological systems, such as multicellular organisms and microbial communities. My main question is how the functionality of these systems results from the interactions between their members. My work combines experiments with modeling. If I’m not in the office, I’m at the piano. If I’m not at the piano, I’m underwater spearfishing. “

Alma Dal Co had decided to go out on a boat for a dive in the Scauri area together with a diving friend, a Florentine who has long since transplanted to the island. The two first reached a sea area with strong currents where only the man dived.

Then they moved offshore to Scauri, on a depth of 10-12 meters. Here they dived together but then separated under the water. Once back on the boat, the man did not see the woman and began the search on the seabed where he discovered her body lying on her. Brought back aboard the boat, the diver attempted to revive the woman who was dead. The Coast Guard, with the help of a local diver, recovered the girl’s equipment that had remained on the bottom (rifle, mask, weight belt).