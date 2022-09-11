The Municipality has announced the closure of the library, which is located in Piazza del Municipio, until 19 September to facilitate the move to the new headquarters of the former Alfredo d’Andrade Museum

PAVONE CANAVESE. Pavone’s library moves to new premises. The Municipality has announced the closure of the library, located in Piazza del Municipio, until 19 September to facilitate the move to the new headquarters of the former Alfredo d’Andrade Museum. Here, according to the administration’s plan, the library will be enhanced with IT services, play areas and much more. The new library will be managed as always by Auser members who are considering extending the opening hours to facilitate access to all those of average age who, while working, are unable to access the library during the canonical daytime hours. .

The spaces of the new library will gradually allow for a noticeable increase in the volumes in the catalog, since it is immediately available to house almost 3,000 more volumes. To which will be added those of the historical library of the Andrade Foundation. Progressive digitization is also envisaged to enrich the book heritage, providing for the integration of the printed one with the digital one (audio-book, e-book and e-book reader), which can be consulted with devices connected to the internet and to the archive and possibly “downloadable” on private devices for remote consultation.

The new library will allow young people who attend schools to be able to take part, not only in activities organized in concert with the schools, but also freely by creating open spaces for afternoon and evening attendance in order to have ample digital media and not only aimed at carrying out homework and research. The use of the internet, free and without time limits, will allow you to obtain basic services without having to authenticate. There will be 4 workstations with PCs and tablets for digital consultation with internet connectivity via cable and / or WiFi. Also interesting is the willingness expressed by some citizens in putting their knowledge in the field of web browsing and use of IT devices at the service of third parties. The new spaces will also make it possible to set up an entire area dedicated to children and young people to be used as a playroom, reading room and study room with multimedia contents which are not currently available in the town. –