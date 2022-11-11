Pay attention to fire safety and ensure high-quality development of the Gulf tourist area and carry out the “119” fire protection month safety publicity activityFly into the homes of ordinary people

November 9 this year is the 31st National “Fire Protection Day”, in order to enhance the fire safety awareness of residents in the Gulf tourist area, improve fire fighting skills, reduce the occurrence of various accidents, and ensure the stability of the fire safety situation. The safety supervision department of the Economic Development Center of the Gulf Tourist Area, with the theme of “focusing on fire safety and ensuring high-quality development”, jointly launched fire protection publicity activities with other departments such as the upgraded mini-fire station, police station, residential (village) committees, and property management.

Fire knowledge promotion

The safety supervision department of the Gulf Tourist Area has jointly upgraded the miniature fire station by hanging “119” themed banners, setting up booths, and distributing fire protection publicity materials, etc., to explain fire-related knowledge to the residents, enhance the residents’ fire-fighting awareness, and enhance the people’s sense of safety. .

Fire skills drill

In order to further strengthen fire safety education for enterprises and village neighborhood committees, enhance fire safety awareness, and improve fire emergency response capabilities, on the morning of November 7, the safety supervision department of the Gulf Tourist Area, in conjunction with the “119 Fire Protection Awareness Month”, and the general manager of the Gulf Tourist Area. The trade union launched a fire safety skills competition. At the scene, the firefighters of the miniature fire station first explained the essentials of firefighting actions, followed by the firefighting skills competition, including standardizing the correct use of fire extinguishers and the speed of spreading and retracting fire hoses. After the game, the district fire brigade commented on the on-site performance of each team and presented awards. This activity has played a good fire education and publicity effect.

In addition, in order to further promote fire prevention and control and fire protection publicity and education, improve residents’ fire prevention capabilities and self-rescue skills, and create a good fire protection publicity atmosphere. Xinjiayuan, Haijing City, Palm Beach and other communities have carried out fire-fighting skills training. By explaining relevant fire-fighting knowledge, fire-fighting drills, escape drills, and simulated fire-fighting to residents, the fire safety awareness and skills of residents have been effectively improved, and a strong atmosphere has been created. Fire propaganda atmosphere.

Fire knowledge into campus

On November 3, the safety supervision department of the Gulf Tourist Area, in conjunction with the “119” fire protection publicity month, jointly launched a fire protection knowledge training activity for the Golden Palm Kindergarten within the jurisdiction of the upgraded micro fire station, to improve the fire safety awareness of all teachers and students, and to popularize fire protection knowledge. Build a strong campus fire safety line. More than 400 students and more than 60 faculty members participated in the event. On November 4th, the safety supervision department of the Gulf Tourist Area went to the School of Chemical and Environmental Engineering, Shanghai University of Applied Sciences to carry out the “Fire Safety Lecture Hall, Building a ‘Firewall’ of Life” safety education special lecture. The staff of the safety supervision department and teachers and students Active interaction was carried out to further strengthen teachers and students’ understanding of fire safety knowledge.