[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, November 22, 2022]On the evening of November 21, the live video of Chongqing citizens revealed that all the residents of the community who were to be taken to the shelter for isolation were negative. People questioned the local government’s nucleic acid fraud, and group protests broke out. The incident aroused heated discussions in public opinion, and the authorities strictly blocked the news.

Recently, the epidemic situation in Chongqing has heated up, rushing to build a shelter hospital, and quarantining citizens on a large scale. A video posted on the Internet showed that residents of the Lizhiyuan community in Shapingba, Chongqing, were being sent to a shelter hospital in groups. The authorities said their nucleic acid tests were positive. Residents who have been quarantined at home for more than 20 days questioned this, and retested on-site with antigens purchased online, and the results were all negative.

The residents of the community protested collectively, questioning the official nucleic acid fraud, refusing to go to the shelter for isolation, and demanding a dialogue with the responsible officials. Related videos were broadcast live on the Internet, arousing public attention.

In the end, the residents won their resistance and were not taken away for isolation. Netizens forwarded relevant videos and information one after another: “I watched the live broadcast, but fortunately everyone is united.” “The (antigen) bought online is also approved by the state for sale.” “Later, the CDC also brought test paper. It’s also Yin.”

“What’s this? It happened in several neighborhoods. If you inform Yang, the residents don’t believe that if you do it repeatedly for three days, the result will be Yin.” “Every Chongqing person should retweet it! When the topic is raised, only we can save ourselves.”

But information about the incident soon came under official censorship. CcCSeven1: “Yesterday’s video of the Chongqing epidemic was deleted, and people were sent to live in the cabin. Everyone knows the reason. Don’t go to the ambulance if there is anything, and do the nucleic acid twice on the spot. The current nucleic acid results are really too fake. .”

RokeeyFoo: “November 22nd, sure enough, the voices from the common people can’t be heard, the video just posted was taken down, well done #重庆病病##自己护热# Then let’s take care of ourselves.”

Crispy Meatballs–_: “Well, it’s money spent without talking about it, so why don’t you guys go in and live in it, and let innocent people go in and make money for you, so I’m so afraid of you It’s pitch black…”

Jokerking1: “Why are these people crazy to pull people into isolation and nucleic acid testing, because they know this is the last wave, so hurry up and eat the bonus.”

On November 21, Chongqing officially reported that there were 6,335 new cases, and the number of cases has exceeded 6,000 for two consecutive days. Zhang Qiang, deputy secretary of the Chongqing Municipal Legal Committee, said at a press conference that the next step is to implement the closed management of the community and strictly “stay out of the area”.

Zhang Qiang asked all citizens not to leave Chongqing unless necessary, residents of the central urban area not to leave the central urban area unless necessary, and people from districts and counties outside the central urban area not to enter the central urban area for the time being.

At the same time, Chongqing is rushing to build shelter hospitals. The Yinglong shelter will be officially launched on the 16th, providing 26,313 beds; the Cuntan shelter will be launched on the 18th, providing 16,750 beds. It is expected to be completed and put into use in the near future.

Up to now, Chongqing Yuelai, Nanping and Bishan local cabin hospitals have been put into use and can provide about 17,000 beds.

Sun Chunlan, vice premier of the State Council of the Communist Party of China, who is responsible for the prevention and control of the epidemic, went to Chongqing on the 21st to inspect the epidemic prevention and control. Chen Min’er, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and secretary of the Chongqing Municipal Party Committee, accompanied the meeting.

Sun Chunlan asked Chongqing to speed up the construction of shelter hospitals and isolation rooms. Tens of thousands of Chongqing residents will be taken away for centralized isolation.

(Comprehensive report by reporter Luo Tingting/Editor in charge: Wen Hui)

