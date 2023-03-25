Home page Sport football

Von: Boris Manz

Split

Germany meets Peru in Mainz. The World Cup debacle is forgotten. Flick wants to win back the hearts of the fans with a new DFB squad. The live ticker.

Germany 2-0 Peru (Sat., 8.45 p.m.)

(Sat., 8.45 p.m.) Flick’s debutant ball in Mainz! Marius Wolf is allowed to start and provides an assist

Three stars get starting XI promises: Full pitcher repays trust and scores twice

The Live-Ticker on Germany against Peru is continuously updated

+++ Half-time conclusion: Break in the first international match in 2023. Against often passive Peruvians, the DFB-Elf needs something to find their way around the new system. After 13 minutes, Niclas Füllkrug redeemed the German national team and even scored a second goal after a cross from Wolf. Peru, on the other hand, still have to wait for the first shot on goal. +++

Germany 2-0 Peru (2-0)

Germany: ter Stege – Wolf, Ginter, Schlotterbeck, Raum – Can, Kimmich – Wirtz, Havertz – Füllkrug, Werner Peru: Gallese – Lopez, Abram, Araujo, Advincula – Cartagena, Tapia, Aquino – Gonzales, Carrillo – Ruidiaz Goals: 1-0 jug (13th), 2-0 jug (33rd)

45.+1 Minute: Halftime in the MEWA Arena!

45. Minute: Only one minute is replayed in Mainz.

44. Minute: Full pitcher with a huge chance of the hat trick. After Joshua Kimmich wins the ball, things move forward very quickly. Havertz chips the ball in the middle and the ball comes to Wirtz. He is calm and puts it across to the Bremen striker, but his shot is blocked by Advincula in front of the line.

39. Minute: For Füllkrug it is already his fifth goal for the national team. The Flick-Elf keeps looking for the national striker with chipballs from the half-field. Strike partner Timo Werner is meanwhile trying, but not yet in the game.

35. Minute: The scene was checked for offside for a few more seconds. But the goal counts. For Marius Wolf it is the first template in the DFB dress on his debut.

DFB striker Niclas Füllkrug celebrates his second goal of the game. © Imago/Eibner

Germany vs Peru live: Füllkrug scores after a cross from debutant Marius Wolf

33 minutes: 2-0 for Germany and again it makes filling jug! Wolf has a lot of time on the right and crosses the ball flat and sharply into the penalty area. Since Niclas Füllkrug runs in and transforms confidently.

30. Minute: Second corner by Kimmich and the second time it gets really dangerous. First, the Peruvians clear the ball, but via detours the ball gets to Werner, who tries it from a tight angle. The ball rushes just past the right post.

28. Minute: The expected picture is developing more and more here. Germany keeps the ball in their ranks for a long time. The Peruvians are incredibly deep and don’t offer Hansi Flick’s team any real gaps.

23. Minute: Another good opportunity for Germany. Raum is looking for 1 against 1 on the left and then crosses halfway up into the middle. Werner narrowly missed.

Germany misses the 2-0 – Wirtz and Werber miss a huge chance

20. Minute: That must be the 2:0! After a long ball from Havertz, the three of Wolf, Wirtz and Werner run towards the Peruvian goal. Wolf puts it across great, but first Wirtz Gallese shoots and Werner doesn’t get the rebound either in the goal.

18. Minute: First dangerous action for the guests. A free kick from the half-field flies into the penalty area and is extended from there by a Peruvian. But Schlotterbeck is awake and clears spectacularly.

Germany against Peru in the live ticker: Niclas Füllkrug puts the DFB team in the lead. © IMAGO/BEAUTIFUL SPORTS/Wunderl

International match in the live ticker: Niclas Füllkrug puts Germany in front against Peru

13. Minute: Leadership for Germany! Kai Havertz takes a long ball from Nico Schlotterbeck with his chest in the guests’ penalty area. From there the ball bounces to Niclas Füllkrug, who remains ice cold in front of the goal and nets into the far corner!

11. Minute: First big opportunity for the DFB-Elf! A corner from Joshua Kimmich sails to the first post. But Niclas Füllkrug’s header is blocked in front of the line!

10. Minute: Wolf with the first degree. The debutant gets a ball from Havertz on the right wing and just tries it. The ball rushes flat past the far post.

7. Minute: The highlight of the first seven minutes is certainly the impressive fan singing from the Peruvian fans. When Havertz fouled Cartagena in midfield, the referee heard a loud whistle.

3. Minute: The German team tries to put the Peruvians under pressure early on. In their own ball possession, however, the Flick-Elf loses the ball too quickly in the new system. The opponent presses very high himself and thus forces a lot of ball losses.

1st minute: kick-off! The ball rolls in the first international match of 2023. Germany kicks off.

Germany vs. Peru in the live ticker: the fans are really looking forward to the game. © IMAGO/Eibner-Pressefoto/Alexander Neis

DFB wants to start the international matches with a win – Flick: “What we want to see today is passion”

Update from March 25, 8:41 p.m.: Everything is done! A sold-out stadium: over 25,000 spectators are in Mainz – around 2,500 fans are cheering on the Peruvians.

Update from March 25, 8:37 p.m.: “Not everything can work today, but what we want to see today is passion,” Hansi Flick demanded in advance of the big tactical change. Nevertheless, the national coach demands a win from his team in order to create a new self-confidence for the DFB team.

Kimmich wears new captain’s armband – Goretzka wants to win every international match

Update from March 25, 8:33 p.m.: Leon Goretzka emphasized the importance of the game in the run-up to the game. “There are no more test matches for us. We want to win every game,” said the Bayern Munich midfielder.

Meanwhile, Joshua Kimmich was surprised at the large rotation in the DFB squad. Nevertheless, he trusts in the assessments of the national coach, “to get the best team on the pitch.” The captain’s armband is in black, red and gold for the first time today.

National coach Hansi Flick lets play against Peru in a new system. © Imago/Beautiful Sports

Germany meets Peru in Mainz – opponents just missed the World Cup

Update from March 25, 8:25 p.m.: The national team absolutely wants to win today and win back the hearts of the German fans. The first success on the long road to the European Championships at home should be brought in today against Peru. The opponent just missed the World Cup in Qatar. In the World Cup qualifier, the Peruvians lost to Australia on penalties.

Update from March 25, 8:08 p.m.: Compared to the last World Cup game against Costa Rica, only Joshua Kimmich and David Raum are starting. The kick-off in the MEWA Arena in Mainz is eagerly awaited. It starts in just over 30 minutes!

Flick turns the DFB team upside down: Emre Can, Florian Wirtz and Marius Wolf start

Update from March 25, 7:50 p.m.: There’s the lineup! National coach Flick relies on debutant Marius Wolf in the position of right-back. Kai Havertz and youngsters Florian Wirtz start in attacking midfield. Emre Can starts in central midfield alongside captain Joshua Kimmich.

Update from March 25, 7:31 p.m.: The official lists should be available in a few moments. Then we will know how national coach Hansi Flick will send his team into the race in the first game after the World Cup debacle in Qatar.

Mainz – Germany meets in the first international match after the embarrassing World Cup Peru. After the disappointing tournaments recently, the DFB inspire the fans again with football and the anticipation of the upcoming one Home EC kindle. “We want to achieve good results and win the games,” said the national coach Hansi Flick the route for the two upcoming games. “Those are also the things that every fan wants to see.”

A clear announcement to the squad, surprised with the flick football Germany. Established forces such as Thomas Müller, İlkay Gündoğan or Leroy Sané were dispensed with and instead one or the other newcomer was given a chance.

National coach Hansi Flick relies on Niclas Füllkrug for the first international match. © IMAGO/Marc Schueler

Germany vs. Peru in the live ticker: Flick relies on six newcomers in the squad

The DFB coach invited a total of six possible debutants to the international matches. The national coach nominated Marius Wolf (Borussia Dortmund), Josha Vagnoman (VfB Stuttgart) and Malick Thiaw (AC Milan) for the defensive end.

On the offensive, Felix Nmecha (VfL Wolfsburg), Mergim Berisha (FC Augsburg) and Kevin Schade (FC Brentford) should set accents. The newcomers should all gain their first international experience in the upcoming games.

Germany vs Peru live today: Flick starts with Füllkrug, Werner and ter Stegen

The national coach also announced the first details about the starting lineup at the press conference. Marc-André ter Stegen should guard the goal instead of Manuel Neuer. And: The keeper of FC Barcelona is not only allowed to be in goal in both international matches, he even gets the coveted number 1.

Flick wants to change something in the system on the field. “We will play with two strikers, but we will set up a little differently in midfield,” announced Flick. In addition to Bremen’s Niclas Füllkrug, RB striker becomes Timo Werner start for the DFB-Elf.

Joshua Kimmich leads the team into the game as captain: “I aspire to be at the forefront”

In the absence of Manuel Neuer becomes Joshua Kimmich wear the armband in the national team. “I aspire to be at the forefront and take responsibility, and I’ll try to live up to that,” promised the Bayern midfielder. Against Peru, the new DFB captain has the first opportunity to do so.

the game in Mainz will be led by referee Maria Sole Caputi, who recently received praise from the Prime Minister. (btfm)