In Poland, an extreme right-wing parliamentarian emptied a fire extinguisher on a nine-armed candelabra, one of the oldest symbols of Judaism, on Tuesday. Grzegorz Braun was subsequently excluded from the parliamentary session.

In the nine-armed candelabra, an extra candle is lit every evening for eight days during Hanukkah. Braun was present before he turned off the lights. Polish newspaper Wyborcza reports that the parliament session has been suspended, and that Braun will not be welcome after it resumes. New Prime Minister Donald Tusk called it a “disgrace”. The speaker of parliament spoke of an act of “racism, xenophobia and anti-Semitism.”

Braun is one of the most radical representatives of the far-right party Konfederacja Korony Polskiej (KKP), a nationalist, Catholic party that advocates the return of the royal family. The party has four seats in parliament. Braun said in his action that he wanted to have a “theological discussion”.

In the run-up to the October 15 parliamentary elections, he said he believes that “Jewish Freemasons” are using “sodomites” to spark a “world revolution.” He would prefer to replace democracy with a monarchy, and then hoist Jesus Christ on the throne. He does not hesitate to give an interview to the propagandistic Russian state broadcaster Sputnik. A strange choice, given the great dislike of the former Russian rulers in the country.

