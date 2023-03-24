Home News President Bukele announces that he will present a bill to eliminate taxes on technological innovations




The President of the Republic, Nayib Bukele, reports that next week he will submit a bill to the Legislative Assembly in order to eliminate all taxes on technological innovations.

“Next week, I will send a bill to Congress to eliminate all taxes (income, property, capital gains, and import duties) on technological innovations such as software programming, coding, applications and the development of AI”, said the Head of State.

In addition, he explained that the proposal includes the elimination of the tax on the manufacture of computing and communications hardware.

