Xi Jinping Sends Congratulatory Letter to the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations Annual Awards Dinner

BEIJING – Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a congratulatory letter to the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations Annual Awards Dinner, expressing his appreciation for the committee’s efforts in promoting exchanges and cooperation between China and the United States.

President Xi also extended his congratulations to Dr. Henry Kissinger, who was honored with an award at the event. In his letter, President Xi emphasized the importance of establishing a correct way for China and the United States, as global powers, to coexist peacefully for the benefit of world peace and development.

China is committed to the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation, said President Xi. He expressed China‘s willingness to promote mutually beneficial cooperation with the United States, manage differences, and work together to address global challenges. The President emphasized that such efforts would lead to mutual success, common prosperity, and benefit both countries and the world.

President Xi also expressed his hope that the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations and friends from all walks of life would continue to support and promote healthy and stable bilateral relations between China and the United States. Their constructive role in this regard is crucial for the development of these relations.

In a separate gesture, U.S. President Joe Biden also sent a congratulatory letter to the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations Annual Awards Dinner.

The annual awards dinner held by the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations aims to honor individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to Sino-U.S. relations. This year’s event brought together prominent figures from both countries and highlighted the importance of cooperation and understanding between China and the United States.

The congratulatory letters from both President Xi Jinping and President Joe Biden reflect the commitment of both nations to promote positive relations and work towards shared goals.

As the world closely watches the evolving dynamics between the two global powers, efforts to build mutual trust and cooperation are vital for maintaining peace and stability on the global stage. The National Committee on U.S.-China Relations continues to play a crucial role in fostering dialogue and understanding between China and the United States.

