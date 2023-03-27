Several newspapers published in Kinshasa this Monday, March 27, 2023, return to the Congolese economy. In particular, the Sino-Congolese as well as the reshuffle of the Sama II government with the controversy over the entry of Bemba and Kamerhe.

La Sino-Congolaise des mines -SICOMINES- co-hosted a press conference with the Chinese Ambassador to DR-Congo, Zhu Jing. It was on Friday March 24 in the compound of the residence of the Chinese ambassador in Kinshasa.

The objective was to fix the opinion on the contours of the execution of the Sino-Congolese contract. CONTRACT,

today at the heart of much criticism after the revelations of the General Inspectorate of Finance -IGF.

In front of a panoply of journalists, the Secretary of the Board of Directors of SICOMINES, Diao Yings, made an inventory of the achievements. This, within the framework of this China-DR-Congo mining contract.

It specifies that in accordance with its specifications, the Chinese side has already built 43 infrastructures in the DRC.

Implementation of development projects, fight against poverty, Prosperitytitle in its headline: “SICOMINES reaffirms its determination and proposes a dialogue of truths”.

To believe Diao Yings, reports AfricaNewsthese are the infrastructures listed in the appendix to the 2008 agreement. Some thirty hospitals, 3,000 km of railways, the rehabilitation of the airports of Kavumu, Goma and others.

According to Forum aces, during the press conference of the Sino-Congolese project, Diao Ying, also indicates that Sicomines has created more than 20,000 jobs in the DRC.

In turn, the Chinese Ambassador in Kinshasa, Zhu Jing, confides that Chinese companies are still loss-making. This, out of the 4 billion USD invested in the exploitation of the mines.





This Sino-Congolese contract (infrastructure against

mines) was signed in 2008 between the DRC and the group of Chinese companies. After 15 years of operation, the Congolese side via the IGF report, denounces a certain imbalance.

The report maintains that the mining component has been favored to the detriment of the infrastructure component. What the Chinese side does not admit. The Chinese side claims to have taken enormous risks and uncertainties to create a joint venture with the DRC.

.

Entry of the Bemba, Kamerhe and Mbusa trio into the Sama II Government

The return to the Zorro of the Three Musketeers, title Econews.

Announced more than two months ago, the reorganization of the Government (or its reshuffle) has been effective since the evening of Thursday, March 23.

Without great illusions, observers certainly did not expect to witness major upheavals. Nor to the departures of supporters of ministries led by the most radical supporters of the Head of State. Apart from, the bet

away from the Minister of the Interior is replaced by a close friend of Felix Tshisekedi, Peter Kazadi.

The surprise came from the simultaneous appointment of Jean-Pierre Bemba to Defense, Vital Kamerhe to National Economy and Antipas Mbusa Nyamwisi to Regional Integration. This is a thunderous entry into government.

By finding themselves all (except Katumbi a little procrastinating) in the Sama Lukonde 2 Government, adds The futureTshisekedi is now the only master on board like JKK at the time of 1+4.

For this purpose, LeJournal , loop with a solemn call from Bemba to settle in Goma or Bunia by civil society. The latter believes that the installation of Bemba in this region could litter some tracks of solutions to alleviate this atrocious situation.

.

Charlotte July



