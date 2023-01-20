Two subjects allegedly linked to the murder of Moisés Jaimes Páez registered in the rural area of ​​the municipality of Aguazul on July 16, 2022 were captured in the village of La Turúa de Aguazul.

Through the collection of evidence and the support of the public, it was established that the homicide allegedly occurred when the victim was riding a motorcycle in the company of those captured today, apparently bound for the village of El Venado de Tauramena.

On the day of the crime, they made a stop on the La Turúa sidewalk sector and according to the investigation it would have been at that moment when the alleged murderer known as the alias of “Goku” shot him, causing his immediate death. Likewise, it was established that after the crime, they fled on the motorcycle owned by the deceased along a rural road.

Those captured are known as a 22-year-old alias “José” and a 23-year-old alias “Goku”, who presents three notes in the Accusatory Oral Penal System for the crimes of personal injury, manufacturing, trafficking or carrying weapons of fire and for homicide.

Source: Casanare Police

