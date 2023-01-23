Home News Project will seek influencers to reveal who pays them
Project will seek influencers to reveal who pays them

The representative to the Chamber, Agmeth Escaf, indicated that he will lead the bill that forces influencers to reveal who pays them.

The representative of the Historical Pact Agmeth Escaf announced his intention to lead a bill aimed exclusively at influencers and content creators on social networks since some, he points out, pose as activists.

“If they pay you for what you say online, you are not an activist. If you choose to remain silent or omit serious acts because whoever commits them pays you, you are not an activist. If you attack innocent people because you are paid to do so, you are not an activist. The word activist is very prostituted”, said Escaf days ago.

Precisely the congressman announced a million-dollar contract that the influencer Laura Daniela Beltrán, known as Lalis, signed with the Government.

In the last hours, the congressman announced that he will lead a bill that forces all content creators or social network influencers to “reveal who pays them. If they have a “sponsor”, then make that clear in ALL your videos, tweets and posts. People deserve to know. No more manipulation or false activism”.

