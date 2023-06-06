Prosecutor investigates possible irregular modification of the municipal budget of Trinidad – news

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation advances to respond, from the preventive and disciplinary aspects, to the main problems of the inhabitants of the department of Casanare.

Aqueduct systems and wastewater treatment plants

The Regional Instruction of Casanare carries out different disciplinary actions related to the construction and commissioning of various wastewater treatment plants and aqueducts in the department.

The alleged irregularities in the construction of the Sabanalarga Wastewater Treatment Plant by the Departmental Public Services Company of Casanare (Acuatodos) are being investigated.

The circumstances that have prevented the mayor of Villanueva from putting into operation the infrastructure of the rural aqueducts of Banquetas Bajo, Buenos Aires Alto, Buenos Aires Bajo and Caribayona are also being investigated, despite the fact that they are fully built.

The Special Investigations Directorate carries out an expert opinion on the Domestic Wastewater Treatment Plant of the municipality of Monterrey, built in 2017 for more than $20 billion; work that has not been received by the territorial entity due to failures that make it impossible to continue its operation.

In preventive matters, the control entity monitors the work of conveying treated water from the final Drinking Water Treatment Plant to the distribution networks of the municipality of Yopal, which have not yet been completed.

Infrastructure works

The situation experienced by more than 200 families living in the Torres del Silencio housing project, in Yopal (Casanare), due to the serious structural problems that it presents, generated a disciplinary action due to the possible omission in decision-making due to the imminent risk of disaster.

Since 2018, possible structural failures were detected in the construction of this housing complex and that were not addressed in a timely manner, allegedly violating the principles of protection, precaution and concurrence contemplated in the National Disaster Risk Management Policy.

On the other hand, the Attorney General’s Office is investigating the alleged breach of the work contract entered into for the remodeling of the physical infrastructure of the Sabanalarga health center.

The control body requested information from the Casanare Health Network on the facts under investigation.

Execution of the SAP

In this matter, the control entity advances in order to establish the circumstances that have generated apparent delays in the start of the application of the School Meals Program (PAE), in different official educational institutions of the capital of Casanareña.

Likewise, it opened a preliminary investigation for the alleged theft of food from this program in an Educational Institution in the municipality of Yopal.

