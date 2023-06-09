Protest against Karachi University student’s arrest and trial

Students protested on Friday and blocked the university road in front of Jamia’s Silver Jubilee Gate after a student was arrested and booked for brawling in Karachi University.

The protesting students demanded that the case be dropped and the arrested student released.

Dr. Mueez Khan, campus security advisor of Karachi University, while giving details of the incident to Independent Urdu, said that the incident took place on Thursday at Sufi Hotel of Karachi University. While Adeel Ahmed, a student of the history department, was eating, he had a bitter conversation with a boy named Ihtsham Haider over something.

He said that after a while Ehtesham Haider brought his friend Ali Abbas and tortured Adeel Ahmed. Adeel Ahmed called One Five and summoned the police of the alleged town police station.

This section contains related reference points (Related Nodes field).

According to Dr. Mueez Khan: ‘We asked the arrested Ehtisham Haider and his friend Ali Abbas for proof of being university students, but both did not have any cards or identification. If there was any identification, we would have spoken to the police. But today the police registered a case.

“This morning we checked the record and found that Ehtesham Haider is a student of Karachi University but his friend Ali Abbas is not a student of Karachi University.”

Ramzan, the duty officer of the alleged town police station, said: ‘The FIR was not filed due to anyone’s pressure, but Ehtisham Haider and his friend Ali Abbas severely tortured Karachi University scholar Adeel Ahmed and tried to kill him by shooting. Therefore, both the accused have been arrested and a case has been filed.

On the other hand, Haider Naqvi, the spokesperson of the Imamia Students Organization involved in the protest, told Independent Urdu that there was a fight between students Adeel Ahmed and Ehtsham Haider over a trivial matter.

After the fight, the student Adeel, a close relative of an officer of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), called the police and arrested the student who had spoken bitterly.

According to Haider Naqvi, the police later registered a case against the student. “That’s why we protested and demand that the student be released.”