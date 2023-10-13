Protest against Vannacci in breaking latest news, whistles banned – News

1wqa About forty associations from the CGIL to various civil rights movements, present today in Piazza Italia, in front of the Municipality of breaking latest news, to protest against the presentation event of General Roberto Vannacci’s book ‘Il Mondo al Contrario’, organized by the regional councilor of the League Vincenzo D’Incecco.



Particularly strict law enforcement service implemented with the entrance to Palazzo di Città completely cordoned off and demonstrators relegated to the area of ​​the fountain in Piazza Italia and who will not be allowed to approach: meanwhile, to avoid further contact, General Vannacci he arrived in the Municipality in the early hours of the afternoon. The use of whistles is prohibited, as had been announced by the demonstrators. “Ours is not a protest against freedom of the press – explains Alessandra Genco of the CGIL – but with regard to the contents of this volume which praise hatred and discrimination with respect to social achievements that are part of our Constitution”.



