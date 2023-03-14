news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 14 – A tough fist in England against online racism. A 24-year-old man has been banned from all UK football stadiums for three years for making racial slurs on the social media profiles of Premier League Brentford striker Ivan Toney.



Antonio Neill, the man’s name, posted racist messages on Toney’s Instagram account after the player scored twice against Brighton in a Premier League match in October. The Daspo towards him is almost total: he will not be able to attend Premier League matches, national cups, the League, the National League and any type of England match.



Toney had filed a complaint with the police who then traced the sender to Blyth in the north of the country. The order is the first to be issued under a new government law last year. The club expressed satisfaction with the sentence and invited social platforms to collaborate to isolate the “haters”.



The attacker holds a curious record: he scored 22 consecutive penalties without ever making a mistake. Toney, however, is currently under investigation for violating the federal regulation on betting between 2017 and 2021: having pleaded guilty, he now faces six months of disqualification. (HANDLE).

