Resilience Node, the new ‘name’ for the industrial municipality – El Diario
In Punta del Este – Uruguay, Dosquebradas will receive recognition from the United Nations as a resilient city.
An important recognition was announced by the United Nations Organization (UN) for Dosquebradas, since the municipality has been selected as a Resilience Node by this entity.
What does Resilience Node mean?
This is how cities or municipalities are classified, which have the political and technical commitment to work towards actions that can lead to counteract natural disasters and the consequences that climate change can generate.
If we take into account that the municipality of Dosquebradas has been one of the most affected by this type of event, this recognition could be defined as something ‘contradictory’, since we still remember very tragic events and with a very recent past, in which the municipality, but especially the Biquebradense population has been highly affected already today, many of them are still in ‘limbo’, waiting for a real contingency on the part of the municipal administration.
The mayor (e) Juan Carlos Sepúlveda received the news, which was announced by the Regional Secretariat of the Developing Resilient Cities 2030 Initiative (MCR2030) for the Americas and the Caribbean, and the United Nations Office for the Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR).
“We trust in the ability of Dosquebradas to support other local governments in conducting strategies for disaster risk reduction, resilience and climate action, contributing to advancing their disaster resilience processes,” the statement said.
Officials from the Mayor’s Office of Dosquebradas have expressed their satisfaction with the receipt of this notification, “this has allowed us for the United Nations to invite us to participate in the eighth regional platform for disaster risk reduction in the Americas and the Caribbean PR23, in Punta del Este – Uruguay, which will be held from February 28 to March 2, 2023, in this very important event the municipality of Dosquebradas will be awarded the certification as a Resilience Node”, commented Adriana Mejía , director of the DIGER.
Luz Adriana Mejía -Director of DIGER
“Today, Dosquebradas is really happy and proud, for having received from the United Nations the notification as MCR 2030 Resilience Node, that is a process that the municipality has been participating for more than 12 years, supplying several stages, we have already completed The last stage with this certification opens the doors at a global level to the municipality of Dosquebradas for the management of resources through various financing mechanisms for projects in the municipality of Dosquebradas”.
With this statement, the UN is recognizing the incorporation and action plans in disaster risk management as well as the ability to support other governments at the local level, in the development of strategies that allow disaster risk reduction, resilience and climate action.