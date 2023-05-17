Rocky ridge landslide on the road, no injuries – Calabria

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – PRAIA A MARE, MAY 16 – Rock material, soil and vegetation detached this afternoon from a rocky ridge and ended up on via Filippo Turati in Praia Mare.



Fortunately, at the time of the collapse, no vehicles were passing along the road that connects Mantinera to the center of the town in the Upper Tyrrhenian Sea of ​​Cosenza.



Local police officers attended the scene and closed the road to traffic. The bad weather that hit the area since the morning may have weighed on what happened.



The landslide detached from the rock spur on which the Fumarulo Fort stands, more commonly identified as “Fortino” or “Il Ginnasio”, built in the 16th century as a defensive fort and now used as a residence. Here, in the past, other landslides have occurred, albeit of a much lower entity than today’s landslide. (HANDLE).

