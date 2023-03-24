news-txt”>

(ANSA) – NAPLES, MARCH 24 – “This is the response of a handful of criminals to the checks carried out by the police. I even alerted the Army but we cannot do it alone. This is an act of war against the State. Does the Government still want to turn a blind eye? An action of this kind requires a tough, decisive, immediate response from the State. You can’t breathe here…”. This is what the mayor of Giugliano, Nicola Pirozzi (Pd) writes on social media, also posting the photo of some waste fires that took place in the evening on the outskirts of Giugliano. (HANDLE).

