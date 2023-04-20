Roy Barreras reacted to the postponement of the health reform debate

On April 18 in the afternoon, the first debate on the health reform in the Seventh Committee of the House of Representatives was postponed. According to the aforementioned, the decision was made with a vote of 12 votes in favor, and 9 against, until the Ethics Commission of the Chamber resolves the challenges presented against the members of the Commission. However, the news did not go down well with the members of the Historical Pact, beginning with the president of the Senate, Roy Barreras, who on the morning of April 19 made a call to the members of Congress.

In the message that he published on his official Twitter account, the politician indicated that he did not agree that the session had been adjourned and that he considered it an “absurd” situation, in addition, in his statement he asked the members of the coalition of Government vote quickly for the points on which there is agreement and “vote clean” those that have generated discord and differences in recent months.

“It is normal in any project that there are fundamental differences. That’s what debates in Congress are for. What borders on the absurd is filibustering, ridiculous challenges, adjourning sessions so as not to debate. No more show with the Health Reform. I ask for responsibility. Coalition must vote today on articles in which there is agreement and then a clean vote on those in which there is no consensus… and move forward!” said the president of the Senate.

In addition, he added that he has some doubts regarding the decision not to advance in the debates: “In the meantime, I ask the board of directors of economic commissions: Why are they not advancing in a presentation for the second debate on the Development Plan? Why have the sessions been adjourned twice?

The claim message received a prompt response from Katherine Miranda, who mentioned that with respect to the Development Plan, the session was adjourned at the request of Minister José Antonio Ocampo. And she reminded him that Congress still has 45 days to discuss the projects and proposals in a “responsible” manner.

“Request from the Ministry of Finance, since the Minister was out of the country. For your information, progress has already been made on the 325 articles and now we are reviewing the new ones,” wrote the representative of the Green Party, adding: “Ah! And we have 45 days to study it. There are more than 300 articles, here we are responsible and we go article by article, we do not desk!

Regarding the health reform, its future is uncertain, since despite the fact that their debate continues, the U party and the Conservative party mentioned last night that they maintain their position of not supporting the project promoted by Carolina Corcho , because although they consider that the system should be modified, they do not believe that what is stated in the document issued by the Government favors the sector.

“The benches of the Conservative Party and the U have decided that we have to carry out a reform, the country needs a health reform, but a health reform that saves lives, that prioritizes the patient, that prioritizes people and that for His position gives opportunity and quality of service to all Colombians,” said Dilian Francisca Toro, director of the U party.

For his part, Efraín Cepeda, director of the Conservative Party, warned that “therefore, we reaffirm our position of not supporting the text of the reform as presented by the Government, since all the proposals presented by our benches”. with Infobae

Related