Safety “no holiday”, guard “no closing”, Jiacheng Group conducts safety inspection before National Day



In order to thoroughly implement the spirit of the relevant meetings of the State Council, the province and the municipality on safety production work, effectively do a good job in safety production during the National Day holiday, and create a safe and stable social environment for the successful convening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party, Jiacheng Group focused on the development on the eve of the National Day. Safety inspection work. On September 28th and 29th, members of the Jiacheng Group Party Committee carried out inspections on construction sites, tourist attractions, commercial blocks, hotels, gas stations, farmers markets, property communities and other places under the group company.

Xu Jiong, deputy secretary of the Party Committee and general manager of Jiacheng Group, and Sun Huixiang, a member of the Party committee and deputy general manager, led the team to inspect the Dongyuefu project, the pipeline network bridge station and the Zhongshan Cinema renovation project.

Jiacheng Group Party Committee Member and Deputy General Manager Zhu Jianhua, Party Committee Member and Deputy General Manager Zhu Hongtao led the team to inspect the repair projects of the Neighborhood Center, Sharon Hotel and Yuehe Inn.

Xie Xiaomin, member of the Party Committee and Deputy General Manager of Jiacheng Group, and Liu Yuwei, a member of the Party Committee and Secretary of the Disciplinary Committee, led the team to inspect Nongxiang Garden, Nanhu Tiandi, Nanhu Scenic Area and Yangliuwan Xingfuli Farmers Market.

The inspection team emphasized that safety is no small matter and cannot be relaxed for a moment. As the National Day holiday is approaching, all units must always tighten the strings of safety, consolidate their responsibilities layer by layer, refine work measures, effectively prevent and resolve various security risks, and effectively protect the safety of people’s lives and property.It is necessary to strictly implement various measures to prevent and control the epidemic.Focus on key places such as scenic blocks and property communities, and do a good job in control, disinfection and other work.To carry out a comprehensive investigation and rectification of safety hazards,The problems found in the inspections were corrected immediately and immediately, and the signs of various accidents were effectively contained in the budding stage.To effectively strengthen the safety management of pipeline gas,Strengthen the investigation of hidden dangers in stations, important installations, key places, high-risk and high-consequence areas, further improve safety technical prevention facilities, strengthen“Civil Defense + Technical Defense”Organic combination to ensure safe gas supply.To improve the food safety supervision mechanism,Hotels and farmers markets should effectively strengthen source control and process supervision, so that the majority of residents can eat with peace of mind.It is necessary to strictly implement the duty to be on duty during the festival,All units must strictly implement the on-duty system, further improve emergency plans, strengthen safety precautions, and make every effort to create a safe, stable and peaceful festive atmosphere.