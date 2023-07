The Minister of the Environment and Natural Resources, Fernando López, reported that this Friday, July 14, there will be “an increase in the concentrations of Dust from the Sahara, a phenomenon that occurs, above all, in these months.” According to the head of the Environment, it is “a condition that intensifies the feeling […]

The post Concentrations of Sahara Dust will increase in El Salvador appeared first on Diario Digital Cronio of El Salvador.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook