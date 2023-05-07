Home » Salad with cheese, radish and arugula from Anna Konda
News

Salad with cheese, radish and arugula from Anna Konda

by admin
Salad with cheese, radish and arugula from Anna Konda

Did you know that in Ancient Greece, making salads was considered a real art? First of all, this dish should have a balanced taste. And achieving this balance is not easy. If you have a knack for cooking, there is a lot to experiment with. If you are not a fan of experiments, you should take into account recipes tested in practice.

She shared the recipe for seasonal salad with radish and cheese with “FACTS”. Ukrainian singer Anna Kondawho previously shared a recipe for grape, feta and red onion salad.

This salad is very tasty and filling. – say Anna Konda. — And to prepare it is quite simple. So the recipe is this.

Anna Konda: “Preparing this salad is quite simple”

Salad with radish and cheese

The salad ingredients are: radishes, cucumbers, tomatoes, arugula and cheese.

Cut everything and mix. Season with olive oil with the addition of soy and balsamic sauces.

And delicious!

Let’s recall the recipe for salad with radish, cucumber and hard cheese.

Photo from Anna Konda’s album

82

Read us on the Telegram channel, Facebook and Instagram

See also  huge risks to your health - Libero Quotidiano

You may also like

Photo contest on sustainable tourism in the Adriatic...

Imran Niazi’s defamation of Pakistan Army is highly...

Sichuan and Chongqing jointly issued the “4 lists”...

BBVA and Bancamía will award scholarships for vulnerable...

Decree appointing supervisory committees for the SUD Competition

International Day of the Red Cross is celebrated...

Presentation of the “Bonsai Festival 2023”

Members of the Clan del Golfo sexually assaulted...

Cubans demonstrate and call for freedom in the...

The Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy