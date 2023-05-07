Salad with cheese, radish and arugula from Anna Konda

Did you know that in Ancient Greece, making salads was considered a real art? First of all, this dish should have a balanced taste. And achieving this balance is not easy. If you have a knack for cooking, there is a lot to experiment with. If you are not a fan of experiments, you should take into account recipes tested in practice.

She shared the recipe for seasonal salad with radish and cheese with “FACTS”. Ukrainian singer Anna Kondawho previously shared a recipe for grape, feta and red onion salad.

– This salad is very tasty and filling. – say Anna Konda. — And to prepare it is quite simple. So the recipe is this.

Anna Konda: “Preparing this salad is quite simple”

Salad with radish and cheese

The salad ingredients are: radishes, cucumbers, tomatoes, arugula and cheese.

Cut everything and mix. Season with olive oil with the addition of soy and balsamic sauces.

And delicious!

Photo from Anna Konda’s album

