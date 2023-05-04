Sanming: “May 1st” holiday tourism market heat “hurricane” to achieve tourism revenue of 1.442 billion yuan- Benwang original- Southeast.com

Southeast Net News, May 4th (our reporter Liu Huiping and correspondent Zhou Jingyi) The weather during the “May 1st” holiday was fine and Sanming’s tourism market was booming. The daily reception of tourists in scenic spots has reached a new high, and the number of tourists received by Shanghai, Zhejiang, Jiangsu, Guangdong, Hunan, Hubei, Beijing and other source places has increased significantly.

According to statistics, during the five-day “May 1” holiday, the city received a total of 2.196 million tourists, and realized tourism revenue of 1.442 billion yuan, recovering to 120.85% and 136.86% of the same period in 2019 respectively on a comparable basis.

Many scenic spots have started the “people following the crowd” mode

The main scenic spot in Taining is very popular. Dajin Lake hit a new high in single-day tourist reception in the past three years, and Shangqingxi drifting reception reached the highest load. The number of ticket buyers in Yuhuadong scenic spot increased by 900% year-on-year. The parking lots of Yongan Taoyuan Cave, Youxixia Tianxia, ​​Ninghua Swan Cave and other scenic spots are full, and the occupancy rate of Yongan rooms is nearly 100% in the first four days of the holiday. Experience projects in scenic spots such as Daxianfeng Tea Beauty in Daejeon and Lianhua Mountain in Yongan are very popular among young tourists.

“May day,The reception of Taining scenic spot ushered in the “peak passenger flow”.Photo courtesy of Sanming Cultural Tourism

The Sansteel 1958 Industrial Memory Hall and the Safety Education Experience Hall are very popular, and the lecture appointments are full. Yongan Confucian Temple held an anti-Japanese war cultural exhibition, and parents took their children into the exhibition hall to learn about the anti-Japanese war stories. Youxi County Museum launched the “Cultural Museum Check-in” activity to create a digital Zhuzi cultural tourism scene, attracting many parents and children to participate in digital tourism interaction.

Sanyuan Ruiyun Mountain “Public Teahouse” opened, Jianning Minjiangyuan Ecotourism Zone introduced circus performances, unpowered scooters debuted in Jiangleyuhua Cave, Youxi Min Lake added starry sky bubble house, cute pet paradise Moved into Datian Daxianfeng Tea Beauty, Tianfang Yuetan Hot Spring Resort launched a “germanium spring health tour” holiday package…Sanming’s major scenic spots have “made moves” targeting the holidays, innovating consumption scenarios, enriching product supply, and enhancing tourism Consumption.

There is a “younger” trend in rural tourism

Taining B&B focuses on “living in the scenery”. Yueshanshuishe with the beautiful view of Jinhu Lake, No. 1 Teahouse with tea fragrance, and Starry Sky B&B suitable for stargazing at night are hard to find a room during the “May Day” holiday. Jianning’s rural tourism spots are popular with hot characteristic B&Bs, such as Lianhai Yujia, Mingtian Lai Ranch, Chunhua Farm and other B&Bs that are sold out in advance. Guxi Xinghe attracts tourists with projects such as fishing in the fields and feeding cute pets. The occupancy rate of special accommodation such as Xinghe Yard has reached 100%, and the Tianyuan Wing Goose Restaurant is overwhelmed.

During the “May 1st” period, there are many parent-child trips in the countryside.Photo courtesy of Sanming Cultural Tourism

Youxi Guifeng Rose Culture Festival is full of wonderful activities, such as rose wine making experience, rose long table banquet, rose botanical research, rose dyeing handmade cultural creation and other activities. The popularity of Caofang Town in Ninghua County is soaring. Parent-child families experience breeze tea, Xiri barbecue, and starlight concerts at the “Bashilipu” camp. Jiangle selected five campsites that are popular with young people, and launched new outdoor travel products such as colorful tie-dye, kayaks, trendy paddle boards, outdoor music barbecues, and speedboat tours in Jinxi. In the Bali Jimei Time Scenic Area, tourists happily take the time train to feel the beauty of traveling through the old times.

Gongchuan Chuanye camping has become a good place for holiday and leisure. The self-operated brand Gongxi coffee and ink painting DIY fan are full of youthful atmosphere. Yudai Longquan Yiju Camp held a hot spring barbecue music party, “open-air hot spring + camp barbecue + stage karaoke” fun. Youxi Minhu RV Campsite offers a variety of experiences such as RV KTV, flavored barbecue, and fishing in Minhu Lake, which are popular among tourists. The lawn campsite in Youxi Shangnong Ecotourism Area has added multiple formats such as flower gallery trails, plant mazes, and children’s playgrounds. Mingxi Xiaojiashan has introduced tourism projects such as camping, coffee, and children’s entertainment facilities, and the indoor camping site is novel.

The integration of culture and tourism enhances the vitality of the “night economy”

The Jiulongtan night tour product was upgraded, and the Fantasy Forest, Flower Seeing Blooming, and Poetry and Flower Language became popular items for tourists to check in, and the holiday reception reached the highest load. The “Ancient City Patrol” is regularly performed on Shangshu Street in Taining, which truly reproduces the scene of the ancient patrol, and the actors and tourists interact happily at close range. Jianning Lianhai Yujia launched a night tour package, jade handmade, Hanfu photo, tea room tea tasting, barbecue party and other items to enrich the tourist experience.

Immersive night tours are popular.Photo courtesy of Sanming Cultural Tourism

Shaxian Qifeng Pinnacle Lighting Show and Water Curtain Show increased the frequency of performances, and every show was full. The first cultural and art festival was held in Dongmen Ancient Street, Shaxian County. The super fun game experience and the online celebrity check-in points beyond the film attracted tourists to experience. The national intangible cultural heritage Meilin Opera is performed every night in the popular teahouses in the ancient city of Taining. Listening to Meilin ditties and tasting Taining rock tea have become a new way of leisure at night.

The ancient city of Taining is even more bustling after nightfall, and the rural theme pavilions such as 80 DreamWorks, Douxiang Shangqing Pavilion, and Linghong Tavern are very lively. Youxi Zhuzi Ancient Street is lively and bustling, with a wide range of cultural and creative products, street performances, folklore interactions, and skill experiences create a strong festive atmosphere. Shaxian Quxiang has introduced new forms of nighttime consumption such as catering, bars, and milk tea, and the ancient streets and alleys are full of new vitality.

Cultural Tourism Huimin set off a wave of “promoting consumption”

A total of 48 cultural and tourism activities have been planned and held in the city, including Taining Ancient City Street Culture Festival, Suburban (Wanshouyan) Marathon, Shaxian “Rabbit Festival” giant creative doll cultural activities, Datian “Four Seasons Spring Festival Gala” and the first Taihua Town Folk Culture Festival , Jiangle “Jade Run Yongcheng” theme exhibition, Mingxi “Mingjiaqing · Celebrating May Day” red cultural paper-cutting art tour exhibition, Yong’an’s first “May Day Village Celebrating May Day” tourism joy festival, etc., further enriched The holiday life of citizens and tourists.

The weather is suitable, and many tourists climbed to the top of Jinnao Mountain in Jianning.Photo courtesy of Sanming Cultural Tourism

“Purchase an annual card and travel in Sanming” has gradually become a fashion, and more citizens in Xiamen and Sanming choose to purchase a card for sightseeing. According to statistics, during the “May 1st” holiday, the sales volume of “Xiaming Shanhai Kangyang Card” increased by 416% year-on-year, and the number of people entering the park increased by 393% year-on-year.

Before the festival, the “March 3rd” event held in Yong’an attracted the attention of compatriots on both sides of the strait. Qingshui Shezhai Scenic Spot held folk dances and Daqiang opera performances during the holidays, attracting a large number of surrounding tourists to experience the charm of She ethnicity culture. The Sanming Art Museum held the “Intangible Cultural Heritage Shopping Festival” in Wanda Plaza. Taining Dayuan Nuo Dance, wooden movable type printing (Ninghua) and other intangible cultural heritage performances and intangible cultural heritage product exhibitions attracted a large number of tourists and citizens.