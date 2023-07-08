Saturday 8 July 2023 Sky Cinema, Transformers 4 – Age of Extinction

Sky Cinema brings cinema to your home – Great films, original and exclusive series and lots of animation. Over 200 premieres a year The most awaited films and major international blockbusters, directly to your home. The best of Italian and international cinema. Italian and international blockbuster titles of all kinds to satisfy the whole family. New Sky Original films designed especially for you. Sky Original productions with the big names of Italian and international cinema. Plus subscribers Sky Cinema can join a dedicated offer to access the entire catalog of Paramount+ at no extra cost on your subscription. With Sky Ultra HD enjoy a wide range of programs in 4K HDR. The information shown refers to the availability of the titles included in the Sky Cinema package offer between January and December 2023.

Class, tradition and matches that write the history of tennis

ON THE AIR TODAY WITH THE SKY CINEMA PACKAGE

Transformers 4 – Age of Extinction

Mark Wahlberg in the fourth chapter of the saga dedicated to the characters of Hasbro. A few years after the destruction of Chicago, an inventor finds Optimus Prime, the leader of the Autobots.

(SKY CINEMA UNO HD at 21.15/channel 301)

The lady of the roses

Delicate comedy with Catherine Frot. To save her beloved flower company from bankruptcy, Eve, aided by a diligent secretary and three clumsy interns, implements a crazy plan.

(SKY CINEMA DUE HD at 21.15/channel 302)

Mission: Impossible

First film of the pyrotechnic action saga with Tom Cruise, directed by Brian De Palma. Suspected of being a spy, secret agent Ethan Hunt must find out who is setting him up.

(SKY CINEMA COLLECTION HD ore 21.15/canale 303)

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory

Gene Wilder in a hymn to fantasy, from the novel by Roald Dahl. The whimsical Willy Wonka takes five children on a tour of his inaccessible candy factory

(SKY CINEMA FAMILY HD at 21.00/channel 304)

Robin Hood

Ridley Scott directs Russell Crowe and Cate Blanchett. Returning to his homeland after fighting for England, an archer rebels against King Richard I’s usurper of the throne.

(SKY CINEMA ACTION HD ore 21.00/canale 305)

All my nights

Barbora Bobulova, Benedetta Porcaroli and Alessio Boni in a thriller produced by the Manetti Bros, the first work by Manfredi Lucibello. A woman welcomes a runaway girl into her villa.

(SKY CINEMA SUSPENCE HD at 21.00/channel 306)

Hitch – He does understand women

Romantic comedy with Will Smith, Eva Mendes and Kevin James. An expert in seduction is good at giving the right advice to others, but he fails to help himself.

(SKY CINEMA ROMANCE HD at 21.00/channel 307)

The shadow of the day

Giuseppe Piccioni conducts Riccardo Scamarcio and Benedetta Porcaroli. Ascoli Piceno, 1938: a pro-fascist restaurateur falls in love with his new waitress. But the girl hides a secret.

(SKY CINEMA DRAMA HD at 21.00/channel 308)

A great estate

Hilarious comedy by Carlo Vanzina, with Lino Banfi, Enrico Brignano. Gigi Proietti and Ezio Greggio. Seven episodes set on fashionable beaches amid summer misunderstandings, loves and betrayals.

(SKY CINEMA COMEDY HD at 21.00/channel 309)

The Patriot

Mel Gibson in a blockbuster adventure by Roland Emmerich. South Carolina, 1776: a former war hero is forced to take up arms against the British who killed his son.

(SKY CINEMA UNO +24 HD at 21.15/channel 310)

The Land of Dreams

Musical in 1920s New York with Katsiaryna Shulha, Edoardo Pesce and Stefano Fresi. A young immigrant works as a dishwasher and dreams of singing. A special meeting will help her.

(SKY CINEMA DUE +24 HD at 21.15/channel 311)



