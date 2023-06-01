“Seeking Truth” magazine published an important article by General Secretary Xi Jinping Chinese-style modernization is a socialist modernization led by the Communist Party of China

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, May 31. The 11th issue of “Seeking Truth” magazine published on June 1 will publish an important article by Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, “Chinese-style modernization is socialism led by the Communist Party of China modernization”.

The article emphasizes that the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China clearly stated: “Chinese-style modernization is socialist modernization led by the Communist Party of China.” The leadership of the party is directly related to the fundamental direction, future and destiny of Chinese-style modernization, and the ultimate success or failure.

The article pointed out that the party’s leadership determines the fundamental nature of Chinese-style modernization. The nature, purpose, original mission, beliefs, and policy propositions of the party determine that Chinese-style modernization is socialist modernization, not any other modernization. Our party has always held high the great banner of socialism with Chinese characteristics, unswervingly following the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and ensuring that Chinese-style modernization is smoothly advancing on the right track. Our party insists on taking Marxism as the fundamental guiding ideology, constantly opening up new realms of the Sinicization and modernization of Marxism, and providing scientific guidance for Chinese-style modernization. Our party upholds and improves the socialist system with Chinese characteristics, providing a strong institutional guarantee for the steady advancement of Chinese-style modernization. Our party upholds and develops socialist culture with Chinese characteristics, providing a strong spiritual force for Chinese-style modernization. Only by unswervingly adhering to the leadership of the party can Chinese-style modernization have a bright future and prosperity; otherwise, Chinese-style modernization will deviate from the course, lose its soul, and even make subversive mistakes.

The article pointed out that the leadership of the party ensures that the goal of Chinese-style modernization is anchored and struggled steadily and far-reaching. Our party has always adhered to its original mission, determined to seek happiness for the Chinese people and rejuvenation for the Chinese nation, insisted on unifying lofty ideals with staged goals, and continued to struggle, work hard, and work tirelessly. Since the reform and opening up, our goal of building a modern socialist country has been gradual and consistent, and has been continuously enriched and improved with the development of practice. The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China clearly outlined the goals and requirements for my country’s development by 2035, and scientifically described the grand blueprint for building a modern socialist country in an all-round way and promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation in an all-round way. Building a modern socialist country is the consistent goal of our party. It has been promoted successively from generation to generation, and has continuously achieved brilliant achievements that have attracted worldwide attention and shined in the annals of history.

The article pointed out that the leadership of the party has stimulated a strong driving force for building Chinese-style modernization. Reform and opening up is a key move that determines the destiny of contemporary China, and it is also a key move that determines the success or failure of Chinese-style modernization. After the reform and opening up, our party has continuously promoted system reforms in various fields, forming and developing systems and mechanisms that are in line with contemporary China‘s national conditions and full of vitality. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, our party has comprehensively deepened reform with great political courage, breaking through the shackles of ideology and concepts, breaking through the barriers of solidified interests, and resolutely breaking down the shortcomings of various systems and mechanisms. Many fields have achieved historic changes, systematic reshaping, and overall reconstruction, injecting an inexhaustible source of power into Chinese-style modernization.

The article pointed out that the party’s leadership has condensed the majestic power to build Chinese-style modernization. Our party deeply understands that Chinese-style modernization is the cause of hundreds of millions of people themselves. before development. We adhere to the party’s mass line and strive to make the party’s theories, lines, principles and policies win the heartfelt support of the people. We insist on taking the people’s yearning for a better life as the goal of our struggle, and adhere to the people-centered development philosophy, so that the achievements of Chinese-style modernization can benefit all the people more and more equitably. Our Party develops people’s democracy throughout the process, ensuring that the people manage state affairs, economic and cultural undertakings, and social affairs through various channels and forms in accordance with the law, and devote themselves to the modernization drive with a sense of ownership and enthusiasm. Our party inspires, inspires, and inspires people with the beautiful vision of Chinese-style modernization, and gathers the majestic and mighty power to build a modern socialist country in an all-round way.