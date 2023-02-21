“I never thought that one of my songs was going to cause me love nuisance, my friends were dissatisfied with what I composed for the jealous woman.”

Impossible to start our breaking latest news without remembering the previous section of ‘La disgustada’, the continuity of ‘La celosa’, written by Sergio Moya Molina, which was released by Jorge Oñate and Emilianito Zuleta on the LP ‘La parranda y la mujer’ in 1975, musical theme of the emblematic of the author’s catalog

En April 27th will be the first 81 years of life of Sergio Moya Molina, the only survivor of ‘El Trio de Oro’ of Vallenato music composers, it will be the same and 51 from when he began his meteoric career making his excellent songs visible, It was precisely with a puya of his authorship entitled ‘La cacería’ that Alberto Pacheco Balmaceda was crowned King Vallenato at the 4th Festival of La Leyenda Vallenata in 1971in that controversial decision when it was said by Francisco Mendoza Pitre in his song “‘estival Vallenato’ having been declared the King of Barranquillero, ‘El Pollo Vallenato’ Luis Enrique Martínez was the loser of that competition “In the clutches of the Jury”.

SONG TOUR

It was precisely Pacheco Balmaceda who, with the record of being the new king, was called to the recording studios of the Sonolux Record Company to record a record titled ‘Todo vallenato’ in which he included the aforementioned puya, and three more of the same author, ‘Silencio Musical’, ‘Lindo Valle’ and ‘El palo de cañaguate’; what came after was majestic to date, since despite the passing of the years and its years it remains valid, proof of this is the song entitled ‘El Tiempo’ that Silvestre Dangond recorded for him, successful and recurring on the radio Colombian, that song was a finalist in the unpublished song contest at the Vallenato Festival in 2007that musical theme is in the album titled ‘I’m still undefeated’, which was released on November 24, 2014.

Despite the fact that this excellent composer has had the fortune to impose many songs on popular taste, and at different times, such as in 1979 Otto Serge and Rafael Ricardo recorded ‘Tu verás’ for him, and later ‘Lejanía’ and ‘Tu’, I do not hesitate to state that in the period between 1973 and 1978 was evidently illuminated, his greatest hits, the most remembered were the result of his inspiration during those glorious years for traditional Vallenato music, of course it is a subjective matter, no one is obliged to think in chorus with me, let’s review and surely many will agree with me.

Disc where the song ‘La Celosa’ is.

Preliminarily, let us recall chronologically that in 1973 Jorge Oñate and Los Hermanos López recorded ‘El contrabandista’ for him, it is on the LP ‘El Cantor de Fonseca’, also Oñate; in 1974 they also included in the LP ‘Fuera de concurso’. That same year they recorded the composer Los López with ‘Secretos del Alma’, which is on the LP ‘Rosa jardinera’, in 1974 The Zuleta Brothers recorded ‘La Celosa’ for her, it’s on the LP ‘Rio grown’. Julio De La Ossa also recorded him in 1974, I include in his record work ‘El pequeño Gigante’ the song ‘Tu caida’; in 1975 Poncho and Colacho on the LP ‘Una voz y un acordeón’ included ‘Fortuna y desdicha’, Jorge Oñate with Los Hermanos López recorded ‘Tu enamorado’, it is on the LP ‘Canto a mi tierra’, Jorge Oñate with Emiliano on the LP ‘La parranda y la mujer’ recorded ‘La disgustada’, a response to ‘La celosa’, Oñate himself with Colacho on the LP ‘Los dos amigos’ included ‘Canto triste’; Emilio Oviedo and Rafael Orozco also recorded ‘El hombre mujeriego’ on the LP ‘Adelante’, and in their latest production ‘Con sentimiento’ they included ‘Compañero corazón’; ‘El Debe’ ​​López with Poncho Pérez. They recorded ‘Casita humble’, it’s on the LP ‘Noche de parranda’.

In 1976 Los Hermanos Zuleta recorded ‘Receta de amor’ on the LP ‘Los maestros’ and ‘El serenatero’, on the LP ‘Ídolos’, Oñate and Colacho on the LP ‘Campesino parrandero’ What a party!!, Emilio Oviedo and Beto Zabaleta on the LP ‘Recordaciones’ included ‘Las solteras’, El Binomio de Oro on the LP of this title they gave us another of their own, ‘Cosas bonitas’; Diomedes Diaz and Nafer Duran titled the LP they made for the CODISCOS label, ‘Herencia Vallenata’, with the name of a song by Sergio. ‘ López ‘The last letter’.

MORE SONGS

In 1977 The Zuleta Brothers titled the first of their two recordings of the year, ‘Dos estrellas’, with a song of their own, and in ‘El cóndor legendary they recorded ‘El secretico’, and El Binomio de Oro Rafael Orozco and Israel Romero in the LP ‘Por Lo Alto’ included the song ‘Unfortunateness of a man’.

In 1978 on the LP ‘La locura’ Diomedes and Juancho Rois were wise enough to include ‘La piedrecita’, with picaresque lyrics and an accelerated rhythm to allow Diomedes to show off with his fresh voice and without a script, and Juancho with his melodious arpeggios, fast and new

These are the above compelling reasons to affirm that the period between 1973 y 1978 It was the fertile ground that gave an account of its most generous fruits for Vallenato music, and it was Oñate and Poncho who most songs they recorded them with 8 y 7 respectively the rest, is already part of the strawberry dessert

THE VALLENATO FESTIVAL

But, just as Juanita Fula ‘La celosa’ was the source of inspiration for beautiful creations, the Vallenato festival was vital to make her talent known, two of her Puyas, ‘La Cacería’ and ‘La Fiesta de los pájaros’, were vital to the achievement of three crowns, the first, as already mentioned, by Alberto Pacheco and the other two, by Alfredo Gutiérrez with La Puya de los pájaros in his second victory in 1978 and riveted in 1986 respectively.

It is fair to remember that, although he has done it a few times, he has also successfully participated in some festivals, among others, in the Vallenato Legend Festival achieved the title of King in the Unpublished Song contest in the year 1998 with the ride ‘Recuerdos de viejos tiempos’, he was also a winner at the Bolivarian Accordion Festival in Arjona in 1991 with the song ‘Message Vallenato’.

Will we have to wait for this gentleman to break his head to receive the homage he deserves?

