Serious robbery at a bakery: trial started in Lübeck | > – News

The trial against four men for a spectacular attack began on Wednesday in the Lübeck regional court. They are said to have attacked the production hall of a Lübeck bakery in April.

The public prosecutor’s office accuses four men between the ages of 24 and 35 of aggravated robbery with the use of a firearm. However, none of them wanted to comment on the allegations when the trial began on Wednesday morning in Lübeck. According to the indictment, the four Hamburg residents are said to have stolen more than 217,000 euros in cash during a robbery in the Roffenhorst industrial area right on the A1 in the middle of the day on April 12th. The case made national headlines and the thieves were searched for in several northern German states.

A bakery employee is still receiving psychological care

Among the witnesses before the Lübeck regional court were employees of the bakery and also a money transporter. He reported that he had just wanted to get the day’s income from the bakery’s safe when he was surprised by the thieves and brought to the ground. The men took his weapon and were also said to have had a real-looking pistol with them. They were therefore able to steal the money from the open safe. According to the court, one of the men was waiting in the vehicle in front of the hall.

A warehouse clerk at the bakery said he was still receiving psychological treatment for the attack. The trial continues on Thursday. The verdict could come in December. If convicted, the defendants face between five and 15 years in prison.

Suspected perpetrators are in custody

After the attack in April, the suspected perpetrators fled in a white van. Hundreds of police officers used dogs and helicopters to search for the men. According to the public prosecutor’s office, three of them were arrested around two weeks later in Hamburg by special police forces. The fourth suspect turned himself in to the police in May. The men have been in custody since their arrest.

