original title:Several medium-risk areas were downgraded, and Gansu Longnan medium and high-risk areas were cleared

The Office of the New Coronary Pneumonia Joint Prevention and Control Leading Group Office of Wudu District, Longnan City, Gansu Province issued a notice. According to the relevant provisions of the “New Coronavirus Pneumonia Prevention and Control Plan (Ninth Edition)”, after comprehensive research and judgment, the district epidemic joint prevention and joint control leading group decided to study , from 8:00 on September 24, 2022, the following epidemic risk areas will be adjusted.

The medium-risk area was reduced to a low-risk area (3)

1. Liangyuan Community, Chengguan Town, west to No. 2 Road, north to the junction of Caimiao Alley and Zhongba No. 1 Alley, south to the junction of Zhongba No. 2 Alley and Zhongba No. 3 Alley, and east to Zhongba No. 2 Alley

2. Liangyuan Community, Chengguan Town, is to Liangyuan Road in the east, Hengtai Lane in the south, Dongdi Road in the west, and Xiguan Street in the north;

3. The area where No. 79 Guojiagou, Xiguan Community, Chengguan Town is located.

Prevention and control measures such as “personal protection and avoidance of gatherings” are implemented in low-risk areas.

After this adjustment, all the local medium and high risk areas were cleared, and normalized prevention and control measures were implemented.

(Headquarters reporter Wang Yan)