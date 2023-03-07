The Severo Sinvergüenza Wafflería has been operating in Cali since the beginning of March. This weekend he became a trend on social networks for his erotic dances and his particular way of serving the dishes. However, on the night of March 6, the district authorities arrived at the place in order to carry out an inspectionin order to put an end to the ‘scoundrel’ of this place.

Over there They checked that the premises had the papers up to date and complied with all the requirements to operate. There, they cleared up doubts about what happens in the establishment and made forceful decisions about its operation.

The inspection was carried out by the Secretary of Security, which It made Severo Scoundrel have to shut down for a couple of hours during the procedure. Once the inspections were completed, different decisions were made that were disclosed through the official media of the Mayor’s Office of Cali.

From now on, minors will not be able to enter Severo Sinvergüenza, they must tint all external windows and there may be no exhibitionism by waiters or customers. Hits and slaps were also prohibited, since they are typified as domination or masochism.

For this reason, they must install signs stating that any physical aggression is prohibited, whether it is consensual or not. According to Cali’s Secretary of Security, Jimmy Dranguet, “We have seen the videos and they are embarrassing, it is not the Cali we want to represent. If the establishment does not comply with the corresponding regulations, it will be penalizedthese types of activities with obscene acts cannot be carried out”.

In his official statement on the matter, Secretary Dranguet added: “I am sending a message to businessmen and citizens to keep in mind that there are places, times and ways to carry out an activity with a sexual content, without violating the rights of our boys, girls and adolescents”.

The prohibitions that Severo Scoundrel will have to operate in Cali

In summary, these are the five prohibitions that the local Severo Sinvergüenza will have to operate in Cali:

The entry of minors is prohibited. The glass must be tinted to prevent the theme of the site from being seen from the outside. Any act of exhibitionism is prohibited Blows or slaps between those who attend the establishment and customers are not allowed. The behavior of those who visit the place must be signaled and controlled.

Severo Scoundrel: Who are the owners of the waffle shop?

Severo Scoundrel responds to controversy over videos in Cali

The local ´Severo Sinvergüenza´, through an official statement, assured that its owners are aware that Videos about specific acts are circulating on social networks that occurred within the facility.

“We want to make it clear that we have trained our workers so that everything they do is based on respect and consent. Any act that crosses the limit of fun and sensuality is prohibited. and as a brand we are not responsible for this type of actions within our premises. The pertinent measures will be taken so that it does not happen again,” the statement quoted.