The Municipal Health Commission notified this morning (August 14): From 0 to 24:00 on August 13, 2022, there were no new confirmed cases of local new coronary pneumonia, and 5 new cases of local asymptomatic infections, all of which were found during isolation and control. . There were 8 new confirmed cases of imported new coronary pneumonia and 2 asymptomatic infections, all of which were found in closed-loop control.

2022From 0 to 24:00 on August 13, 2019, there were no new confirmed cases of local new coronary pneumonia.

2022From 0 to 24:00 on August 13, 2018, 5 new cases of local asymptomatic infection were added.

Asymptomatic infection 1 – asymptomatic infection 4lives in Xuhui District,Asymptomatic infected persons 5living in Minhang District, all of them are closed-loop isolation control personnel in the city. During the period, the nucleic acid test results of the new coronavirus were abnormal, and the results of the CDC review were positive, and they were diagnosed as asymptomatic infections.

2022August 13, 0-24:00,Through the port joint prevention and control mechanism, 8 confirmed cases of imported new coronary pneumonia were reported. Seven patients were cured and discharged, including three from the United States, two from Canada, and two from Japan.

Case 1He is a Chinese citizen, works in the Netherlands, departed from the Netherlands, and arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 9, 2022. After entering the customs, he was quarantined and observed, during which he developed symptoms. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

Case 2Chinese nationality, studying in Canada, departing from Canada, arriving at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 10, 2022, and being quarantined and observed after entering customs, during which symptoms developed. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

Case 3He is a Chinese national, lives in the United States, departed from the United States, and arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 10, 2022. After entering the customs, he was quarantined and observed, during which he developed symptoms. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

Case 4Chinese nationality, working in Ecuador, departing from Ecuador, transiting through the Netherlands, and arriving at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 10, 2022. After entering the customs, he was quarantined and observed, during which he developed symptoms. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

Case 5, Case 6be of Chinese nationality,Case 7Japanese nationality, case 5 is working in Japan, case 6 is visiting relatives in Japan, case 7 is living in Japan, case 5-case 7 departed from Japan, took the same flight, arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 11, 2022, and entered customs After that, he was placed under centralized isolation and observation, and symptoms developed during this period. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

Case 8As an American, visiting relatives in the United States, departing from the United States, and arriving at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 11, 2022, he was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which he developed symptoms. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

8Cases of imported confirmed cases have been transferred to designated medical institutions for treatmentthe same flight has been tracked216 close contacts have been placed under centralized isolation and observation。

2022From 0 to 24:00 on August 13th, 2 new cases of imported asymptomatic infections were added.

Asymptomatic infection 1be Canadian, live in Canada,Asymptomatic infection 2Chinese nationality, working in Canada, asymptomatic infection 1 and asymptomatic infection 2 departed from Canada, took the same flight, and arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 10, 2022. After entering the customs, they were quarantined and observed. Routine nucleic acid testing is abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

2Cases of imported asymptomatic infections have been transferred to designated medical institutions for medical observationthe same flight has been tracked42 close contacts have been placed under centralized isolation and observation。

2022From 0 to 24:00 on August 13, 2008, 7 cases of asymptomatic infection were released from medical observation, including 2 cases of local asymptomatic infection and 5 cases of imported asymptomatic infection.

2022July 3, 00:00 to 2022At 24:00 on August 13, 2018, a total of 156 local confirmed cases, 176 were cured and discharged, 4 were treated in hospital, and 0 died; 663 asymptomatic infections were reported. There are 0 suspected cases pending investigation.

As of 24:00 on August 13, 2022, a total of 5,020 imported confirmed cases were overseas, 4,927 were discharged from hospital, and 93 were treated in hospital. There are 0 suspected cases pending investigation.