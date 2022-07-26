People’s Daily Online, Shenzhen, July 26 (Li Shen) On July 26, Shenzhen held a press conference on epidemic prevention and control. According to reports, the current round of the epidemic in Shenzhen is mainly characterized by multi-point distribution, port connection and community transmission, and the number of new cases in the society has decreased recently. The epidemic situation in the city is generally controllable, and the risk of large-scale spread is low.

From 0 to 24:00 on July 25, 19 new cases were added in Shenzhen. Among them, 17 cases were found in the inspection of close contacts for isolation observation, 2 cases were found in community screening; 4 cases were diagnosed as confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia, and 15 cases were diagnosed as asymptomatic infections of the new coronavirus.

Lin Hancheng, a second-level inspector of the Shenzhen Municipal Health and Health Commission, said that the number of new cases in Shenzhen has declined in recent days, and the possibility of sporadic cases in the future cannot be ruled out. In general, the epidemic situation in the city is generally controllable, and the risk of large-scale spread is low.

Lin Hancheng said that Shenzhen insists on active prevention, early detection, and quick disposal, and resolutely and decisively handles the local epidemic. By further improving the quality of nucleic acid testing, comprehensively strengthening the traceability of the epidemic, doing a solid job in the prevention and control of key industries in key regions, and firmly maintaining the bottom line that the epidemic will not rebound on a large scale.

Shenzhen continues to strengthen professional training for sampling medical staff, standardize sampling skills, and improve the quality of nucleic acid sampling. In particular, it focused on strengthening the quality control and supervision of the “collection and inspection” link, organized a supervision team to conduct on-site supervision and inspection of nucleic acid sampling points in the city, and selected quality supervisors to station in third-party laboratories for “one-to-one” on-site supervision to ensure nucleic acid sampling. The quality and quantity of testing are guaranteed to provide strong support for epidemic prevention and control.

Under the guidance of experts from the state and Guangdong Province, Shenzhen set up a city flow dispatch command center to strengthen overall planning, carry out precise flow dispatch according to “one case, one special class” and “one site, one special project”, and check and control close contacts and sub-close contacts at the fastest speed. and other risk groups.

In the prevention and control of key industries in key areas, Shenzhen strictly implements the territorial responsibilities of epidemic prevention and control in each district, and scientifically delimits high, medium and low risk areas based on expert opinions and the actual needs of prevention and control. , The closed operation is implemented in different time periods. Temporarily close closed places such as swimming pools, KTVs, bars, etc. in areas with epidemic situation, suspend gathering activities such as square dancing, and strengthen the management of checkpoints in community communities, urban villages, and various places in the city.

(Editors: Li Yu, Chen Yuzhu)

Share for more people to see