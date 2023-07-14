shoe rack to your shoes

The popular adage with which I give the title to this installment is perhaps one of the best known and used in the world, perhaps because it has a very easy to understand meaning. The story goes that in the 4th century BC the Greek painter Apelles he drew a portrait and exhibited it in the public square, and a shoemaker passed by and made repairs to the shoes of the work, the judicious artist took his canvas, corrected the errors and put the work back in the square, the shoemaker He returned to the square and now emboldened, believing himself to be authoritative, continued criticizing other aspects of it, until he took the painter’s patience and he launched the famous phrase that would give rise to this saying: “Zapatero, do not judge beyond your shoes”

Apelles made it very clear to the shoemaker that he should deal with matters in which he has knowledge and expertise, that is, his profession or trade, and not get involved in things that he does not understand.

All this to make a call to attention to our Vallenato artists who often decide to get involved in activities that they do not know or dominate and that can significantly affect their profession, a clear example of this is the case of some musicians who, due to the propensity to easy money get involved in criminal activities and more specifically in drug trafficking.

This week the sad and painful news spread that the singer Enaldo Barrera, better known as ‘Diomedito’, was captured for a second chance, involved in drug trafficking activities, after having served more than 10 years in prison in the United States.

I must state that I met Barrera almost 40 years ago in Bogotá and from the outset he seemed to me an excellent singer, to whom I always predicted success in that profession. For having been my friend and fellow fighter as a singer in taverns in the capital, every time I listened to one of his hits and his classics I would proudly affirm that the one who sings there is my friend ‘Diomedito’

Enaldo Barrera returned to Colombia and returned to his profession as a singer and things were not bad for him, we know that he did not lack work in live performances, he had even returned to recording alongside his son, an excellent accordion player, who also has his name, then one wonders: What need did he have to get involved in other tasks?

Also during these times of communication on social networks I read, see and listen to various Vallenato artists trying to appear as analysts and political activists against the government in power and I also wonder: Wouldn’t it be better if they dedicate themselves to what they know how to do?

COLOPHON: To Silvestre Dangond Corrales, if the adage of the title cannot definitely be applied strictly, this gentleman is successful wherever they put him, when he has been given to being an actor, he has done it with great detail, they also tell me that He has done very well as an entrepreneur. The previous weekend he wanted to try the seasoning of his new restaurant ‘El Rubí’, located in the Unicentro Mall in Valledupar and at eight o’clock at night there was no room for another soul in the successful business establishment. There are already those who call Silvestre ‘King Midas’.

POR: JORGE NAÍN RUIZ.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

