Currently, domestic car manufacturers only produce fully electric smaller cars, more luxurious cars are assembled here only in hybrid versions.

Last year, electric cars and hybrids made up 17 percent of the Bratislava car company’s production.

With the new Porsche Cayenne comes the hope that zthe company can also acquire other larger electric cars.

The Bratislava plant of the German Volkswagen continues to confirm that it is not only the largest but also the most innovative player in domestic car production with over 10 billion in sales.

It was the first in the country to start producing fully electric cars in 2013. These were smaller city cars of the Up category. Now, Volkswagen was the first to announce that it will start producing the first fully electric large luxury cars in Slovakia. It will be the latest electric SUV Porsche Cayenne.

“Porsche’s trust in our plant is proof