Home News Slovakia got the first luxury electric car. Volkswagen will start producing the all-electric Porsche Cayenne here
News

Slovakia got the first luxury electric car. Volkswagen will start producing the all-electric Porsche Cayenne here

by admin
Slovakia got the first luxury electric car. Volkswagen will start producing the all-electric Porsche Cayenne here
  • Currently, domestic car manufacturers only produce fully electric smaller cars, more luxurious cars are assembled here only in hybrid versions.
  • Last year, electric cars and hybrids made up 17 percent of the Bratislava car company’s production.
  • With the new Porsche Cayenne comes the hope that zthe company can also acquire other larger electric cars.

The Bratislava plant of the German Volkswagen continues to confirm that it is not only the largest but also the most innovative player in domestic car production with over 10 billion in sales.

It was the first in the country to start producing fully electric cars in 2013. These were smaller city cars of the Up category. Now, Volkswagen was the first to announce that it will start producing the first fully electric large luxury cars in Slovakia. It will be the latest electric SUV Porsche Cayenne.

“Porsche’s trust in our plant is proof

You need at least a standard subscription to read.

Are you a subscriber?

See also  Kiev prepares for the siege - Annalisa Camilli

You may also like

“Five Society Linkage” Caring for “Old and Young”_Dalian...

The Italian Amphibious Task Group at exercise Phibex...

Do you retire from music? Poncho Zuleta published...

On Tuesday, the Middle Ages at the Bargello...

Faced with international pressure, the president of the...

Qualify Socialist Development Plan

Riding the wind and breaking the waves with...

Auditel Annual Report 2023. TV at the center...

“Changing the rules less than a year before...

How to protect your online transactions when participating...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy