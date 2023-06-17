Home » Small municipalities, contribution for municipal secretaries
Small municipalities, contribution for municipal secretaries

by admin

On the way there collection of applications for the attribution of the contribution aimed at supporting the expenses relating to the economic treatment of the tasks assigned to the municipal secretaries of municipalities with up to 5,000 inhabitants, in implementation of the art. 1, paragraph 828 of the law of 29 December 2022., n. 197 and of the dpcm of 1 May 2023, published in the GU – General series n. 136 – of 06/13/2023, which defined the criteria for allocating the resources intended to support the expenditure of the municipal secretaries.

On the portal of the Department of Public Administration lavoropubblico.gov.itthrough the specific application, designed in collaboration with Formez PA, the small Municipalities interested can fill in the application form to the following linkaccessing the by registering in the reserved area.

Il term for the acquisition of applications is the July 31, 2023.

Completion of the online form, indicating the requested data and information, is essential to access the fund’s resources.

For assistance, the help desk service is available at [email protected]

