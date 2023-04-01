The spring breeze is mighty, beating drums to urge the levy. On the morning of March 31, the 2023 Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region High-Quality Development Major Project Concentrated Groundbreaking Ceremony was held in Hohhot.

In 2023, Inner Mongolia will promote the construction of major projects to speed up, improve quality, and improve efficiency. There are frequent reports of success in attracting investment from all over the country, major projects are blooming everywhere, and the momentum of development is strong.

Improve project introduction “success rate”

Inner Mongolia earnestly implements the three-year action plan for attracting investment, focusing on the world’s top 500 and leading industrial companies, advanced manufacturing and strategic emerging industries, focusing on high-end projects, industrial chain projects, cluster projects, and supporting projects, and increasing investment. Innovate investment promotion methods, expand investment promotion channels, and do everything possible to turn information into intentions, intentions into contracts, and contracts into real projects.

Improve the “landing rate” of project construction

Inner Mongolia is speeding up all aspects of approval, construction, and commissioning. It fully guarantees various elements such as land, capital, and talents. Working from dawn to dusk, we have successfully completed the annual construction goals.

Improve project investment “satisfaction rate”

Inner Mongolia adheres to user thinking and enterprise perspective, always keeps the company warm and warm, grasps the project needs in hand, and comprehensively implements various policies that emphasize business, pro-business, security and business benefits, so that investors who invest in Inner Mongolia can feel at ease and do well. Satisfactory and earning satisfaction, let the projects settled in Inner Mongolia take root in the fertile soil, grow in the sun, and bear fruit.

