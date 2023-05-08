SPÖ: Rendi-Wagner and Babler aim for inflation

She took what she saw as a failed summit in the Ministry of Social Affairs on Monday as an opportunity to announce a special session of the National Council, including a motion of no confidence in the government. However, she is not the only one: Her opponent Andreas Babler presented seven points against inflation in the afternoon.

motion of no confidence?

“It’s five past twelve,” Rendi-Wagner warned in a broadcast. “If the federal government is not able to finally take price-cutting measures against the record inflation in Austria, then the SPÖ will bring a motion of no confidence against the entire federal government at the special session.” The SPÖ leader called for a rent cap, the abolition of VAT on staple foods and the establishment of an anti-cost-of-living commission. These measures could be implemented immediately.

Babeler: 7 points against inflation

Traiskirchen’s Mayor Babler fought again with the means at his disposal. On Monday afternoon he presented the campaign “Intervene now – stop greed inflation”. His seven points against inflation will not meet with resistance in social democracy:

To rent should not increase at all this year and 2024, after that by a maximum of two percent.

should not increase at all this year and 2024, after that by a maximum of two percent. For staple foods and energy, it should price controls “Purely profit-oriented” price increases should be banned. The yardstick is the average profits of the years before inflation. “We are not petitioners” to corporations, said Babler.

“Purely profit-oriented” price increases should be banned. The yardstick is the average profits of the years before inflation. “We are not petitioners” to corporations, said Babler. He also wants them VAT reduced to daily necessities for a limited period of time.

reduced to daily necessities for a limited period of time. To this come a energy price cap, Free public transport for commutersdie increase in unemployment benefits and 800 euros basic security for children.

To counter-finance his measures, Babeler wants to introduce a wealth tax (5 billion euros) and an inheritance tax (650 million euros) and reverse the Köst reduction (1.9 billion euros).

Babler supports Rendi-Wagner’s motion of no confidence, but he expects that the SPÖ will not get a majority for it. Further campaigns are therefore necessary, because “we don’t have a majority in parliament, but we do have a majority in the population,” said Babler. A “big week of action” is to start on May 22nd, “I hope everyone is there, from Pamela Rendi-Wagner to Hans Peter Doskozil,” said Babler, who once again left open what he would do in the event of a narrow defeat in the voting on the party presidency would do. However, withdrawing from the SPÖ “would never occur to me”. A very close vote, in which the candidates each get about a third of the votes, would be the worst possible result from his point of view.

