All football fans in the Democratic Republic of Congo will appreciate this news – Africa foot has recently opened a new section: sports news from the DRC, the best football players, their life and career, their salaries, the value of contracts and transfers, transfer window rumors and more. Let’s review the most interesting articles in 2022-23 on Africafoot.com!

How much does Yoane Wissa earn & his career

If you are reading this article, you should know that Yoane Wissa is a professional footballer who plays as a striker and winger for Premier League club Brentford. Born in France, he represents the DR Congo internationally. If you want to find out his salary per year, per month and per week, his training and professional debut, the history of his transfers, the Africafoot portal has prepared such material. Click above and read all the most interesting facts about Yoane Wissa.

Jackson Muleka followers, training and salary in 2023

Another popular footballer loved by many Congolese is Jackson Muleka. How much does Jackson Muleka earn: per year, per month and per week? The Africafoot team offers all fans of the player relevant information : Muleka’s training, his revelation at TP Mazembe, then his departure for Europe, his loan to Kasımpaşa SK, transfer history.

The most interesting is the evolution of his salary. Plus, you can check Jackson Muleka’s follower count on his social media.

News about Congolese footballers

If you are looking for a place where all the sports news in the DRC, information on the lives of Congolese players, their salaries are displayed, look no further – you can read all about it on the associated section of the Africafoot.com site. In addition to this, the portal publishes the texts on current transfers of DRC footballers, rumors around famous clubs and much more.