«The aim of the ordinance – explains Deputy Mayor Sergio Algostino – is to safeguard the safety of children and users who frequent the green area. We have also intensified checks by the local police. It often happened to witness the spectacle of young people who, riding their scooters, entered to run around in the opposite avenue thus putting the safety of the many people who frequent the area at risk. We hope that the ban, signaled by ad hoc signs, will put an end to this phenomenon “

SAN GIORGIO CANAVESE. No more motorcycles or even mopeds in San Giorgio along the streets (via Garibaldi and via per Agliè) overlooked by the green area of ​​Sant’Anna, a meeting place for sportsmen, children and mothers with strollers.

This was decided, with the approval of an ordinance in the Council, by the executive of the mayor Andrea Zanusso in the aftermath of the occurrence of accidents fortunately not serious. The ordinance was preceded by an experiment carried out during the feast of Sant’Anna. «The aim of the ordinance – explains Deputy Mayor Sergio Algostino – is to safeguard the safety of children and users who frequent the green area. We have also intensified checks by the local police. It often happened to witness the spectacle of young people who, riding their scooters, entered to run around in the opposite avenue thus putting the safety of the many people who frequent the area at risk. We hope that the ban, signaled by ad hoc signs, will put an end to this phenomenon ».

The ban does not apply to the increasingly used scooters. «The gravel of the avenue – adds Algostino – is not suitable for this type of vehicle».

In Sant’Anna, in addition to the beautiful park, there is a volleyball court and another for tennis, and a small pitch for kicking the ball twice.

Recently the municipal administration had arranged the two facilities, managed by the tennis club, which are increasingly popular. He had also bought new equipment. «But the area – stresses Algostino – with its centuries-old trees, the subject of a pruning operation carried out last spring, is a great green“ lung ”for the town. A place where it is nice to walk to enjoy the spectacle of nature and which gave refreshment in the days of hot temperatures ». Then there is the historical interest: in front of the sports area is the chapel of Sant’Anna, surrounded by greenery and built around 1700 for the fulfillment of a few votes by the population. The suggestive church is opened on the occasion of the feast dedicated to the saint.