Storms in the north: flooded basements and restricted train traffic | > – News

Deep “Lambert” has almost completed its migration from Lower Saxony via Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein through Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. The storm caused most of the damage in Braunschweig.

Train traffic is restricted in many places. The storm “significantly affected” regional and long-distance traffic, according to Deutsche Bahn. Among other things, the routes Berlin-Hamburg, Berlin-Hanover, Braunschweig-Hildesheim and Göttingen-Kassel are currently not passable. As a result, there are cancellations and delays. According to a spokeswoman, it is not yet foreseeable when the trains will run regularly again. In several cities, stranded passengers had to stay overnight in specially provided trains – including in Hamburg, Hanover, Göttingen and Bremen. Deutsche Bahn advises travelers to check before starting their journey to inform onlinewhether your train is running as planned. The railways had previously lifted the train connection for travel on Thursdays and Fridays. Private rail companies such as NordWestBahn, Erixx and Transdev also report weather-related cancellations and delays.

Braunschweig was particularly badly affected by the storm

During the night, the storm hit the south-east of Lower Saxony in particular. In Braunschweig, the fire department received 1,600 emergency calls in the evening. The Castle Square was under water Cars stood in knee-deep water, mud blocked the tram rails at times, and water ran into shops and pubs in the city center. In addition, the Magni underground car park is initially closed due to water damage, as the city announced in the morning. Mayor Thorsten Kornblum (SPD) wants to inform about these and other consequences of the storm in a press conference in the morning together with the fire brigade.

Severe weather warnings for northern Germany lifted

Severe weather warnings were in effect in large parts of northern Germany until the morning. In the meantime, the German Weather Service (DWD) has lifted the warnings. Initially, the rain and thunderstorms had subsided in the southern parts of Lower Saxony. In some areas, “50 liters of rain per square meter had fallen, across the board about half of a month’s precipitation fell within a few hours,” said weather expert Frank Böttcher in the special program NDR Info Extra.

Record for Lower Saxony: power failure and canceled “Sting” concert

Large numbers of fire brigades and rescue services were also deployed in other districts and cities in Lower Saxony during the night. For example, from Hildesheim very many operations reported. According to rescue workers, trees fell in the Northeim district, and in the town of Hardegsen, among other things, cellars and streets were flooded and manhole covers were pushed up. In Einbeck, several districts were affected by a power outage. There was also heavy rain, hailstorms and gusts of wind in the district and in the city of Göttingen. In Lingen (Emsland district), the open-air concert by the British singer Sting was canceled.

In Hamburg, the storm apparently caused little damage. The fire brigade counted about 30 missions by morning. In Bremen, 800 emergency calls were received, like “outside and inside” reported. In Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, the police control centers reported a quiet night with “nice rain”.

Loosening up from noon today

The DWD is still expecting isolated storms today, especially towards the east. The low is therefore slowly migrating to Poland, with the muggy warm air being replaced by cooler ones. It stays wet the longest in Western Pomerania, while it is already dry again in the rest of the north.

“In the afternoon there will be a lot of sunshine again in the north – just as if nothing had happened,” said weather expert Böttcher on NDR Info, looking ahead. The maximum daily temperatures should be a maximum of 24 degrees in Schleswig-Holstein, 23 degrees in Lower Saxony and Hamburg and a maximum of 21 degrees in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. According to the DWD, there may still be occasional thunderstorms, but it is mostly dry.

